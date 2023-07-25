FALL RIVER — A jury will continue deliberations Wednesday on whether Daniel Randall killed two friends and maimed a third man in an unprovoked knife attack at his North Attleboro home in 2019 or was defending himself when they attacked him.
The jury of five men and seven women was selected from 15 members Tuesday and deliberated the case in Fall River Superior Court for about four hours without reaching a verdict.
They heard testimony over four days about the fatal incident on Aug. 29, 2019 at Randall’s Birch Road home. There were over 80 exhibits, including photographs and medical records.
Randall, who was 19 at the time of the killings, testified he acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed Aidan Hanrahan and Joshua Lemken, both 21 and of North Attleboro.
A third person, Eric Lundstedt, 21, a North Attleboro man who was living in Taunton at the time, survived multiple stab wounds and testified against Randall.
Randall, 23, testified he stabbed all three men when they attacked him in his bedroom after a night spent drinking, smoking pot, playing videos and listening to music in celebration of Hanrahan’s 21st birthday.
Randall, who was not drinking alcohol, said the men set upon him because he owed Hanrahan $213 for marijuana and cash Hanrahan lent him because he didn’t have a job.
However, Lundstedt testified Randall suddenly stabbed Hanrahan in the neck and then turned the knife on him and Lemken when they tried to intervene and stop the attack. Randall continued stabbing them as they tried to flee, stabbing both in the back, Lundstedt said.
The prosecution has portrayed the night as a party among friends but Randall’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington of Brockton, told the jury that Randall was not friends with the men but merely knew them from school.
The defense lawyer said Randall was not even in the brief celebratory birthday video the men recorded in his bedroom and posted on Facebook Live.
Lundstedt had never even been to his house, he said.
During his closing argument, Reddington mocked the prosecution’s contention that the attack was unprovoked and said Randall was in the corner of his cramped bedroom with the three larger and older men who demanded the money he owed Hanrahan.
“He believed, in good faith, that his life was in danger,” Reddington told the jury. “A person in those circumstances has a right to defend themselves.”
In his closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Driscoll said the evidence supported Lundstedt’s testimony of an unprovoked attack. He said Hanrahan was stabbed in the neck before he could put his hands up to defend himself.
“Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Randall is full of it when he tells you he acted in self defense,” Driscoll said.
He reminded the jury that none of the victims had weapons and that the defendant only stopped when he cut himself in the hand while stabbing the victims.
The prosecutor said Lundstedt, who was stabbed in the stomach, back and face, leaving him with scars, “fought for his life.” He said it was a good thing Lundstedt got out alive to be able to testify about what happen to him and his friends.
Driscoll played Randall’s 911 call for the jury and told them it shows how he was only concerned for the cut to his hand and how he needed help, rather than any of the victims in the house.
“He was indifferent to what he did back in 2019 and he’s indifferent now,” Driscoll said.
Randall has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one count each of armed assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder and mayhem.
After three hours of deliberations, the jury sent Judge Thomas J. Perrino a question about the elements needed to prove the armed assault charge.
The prosecution is seeking a guilty verdict on first-degree murder, arguing Randall acted with both deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity or cruelty.
The jury was also instructed on the law for second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Randall faces an automatic life sentence without parole. A conviction for second-degree murder carries a life sentence with parole eligibility after 15 years. The maximum penalty for manslaughter is 20 years.
