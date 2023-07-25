Daniel Randalll sworn in 7-24-23

Daniel Randall, 23, of North Attleboro, is sworn in Monday during his murder trial in Fall River Superior Court.

 DAVID LINTON /The Sun Chronicle

FALL RIVER — A jury will continue deliberations Wednesday on whether Daniel Randall killed two friends and maimed a third man in an unprovoked knife attack at his North Attleboro home in 2019 or was defending himself when they attacked him.

The jury of five men and seven women was selected from 15 members Tuesday and deliberated the case in Fall River Superior Court for about four hours without reaching a verdict.

