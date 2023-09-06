Dartmouth house of Correction

 File photo

ATTLEBORO — A Bristol County Superior Court jury has found that the Bristol County sheriff’s office was not responsible for the 2015 suicide of an Attleboro road rage suspect who was in custody awaiting trial.

The jury found that employees of the sheriff’s office did not contribute to the death of Brandon St. Pierre, 32, of Fall River, in May 2015, according to court records.

