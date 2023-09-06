ATTLEBORO — A Bristol County Superior Court jury has found that the Bristol County sheriff’s office was not responsible for the 2015 suicide of an Attleboro road rage suspect who was in custody awaiting trial.
The jury found that employees of the sheriff’s office did not contribute to the death of Brandon St. Pierre, 32, of Fall River, in May 2015, according to court records.
They reached their verdict Sept. 1, after about a week-long trial.
St. Pierre used a bed sheet to hang himself on May 6, 2015, in a segregated unit at the Dartmouth House of Corrections and was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, according to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by his mother, Barbara Kice.
St. Pierre was being held on bail as a pretrial detainee on charges related to a road rage shooting in April 2015 on O’Neil Boulevard, near Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
No one was hurt in the incident. St. Pierre pleaded innocent to assault and weapons charges and his lawyer argued at the time that it was a case of mistaken identity.
At the conclusion of testimony in the trial in New Bedford Superior Court, Judge Renee Dupuis issued a directed verdict finding a corrections officer in charge of the segregated unit — named as an individual in the lawsuit — not responsible for St. Pierre’s death.
Then-Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who was named as an individual, and other unidentified corrections officers were excluded from the lawsuit in their individual capacities prior to the trial, according to court records.
Kice’s lawyer, Nicolas Gordon of Mansfield, had argued that the sheriff’s office staff was aware of St. Pierre’s suicidal ideations and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent his death, such as removing bed sheets from his cell, according to court papers.
The sheriff’s office was represented by the lawyers for the state Attorney’s General’s office. They denied in court papers that the office was negligent in its care and custody of St. Pierre.
Lawyers involved in the case could not immediately be reached for comment.
While he was sheriff, Hodgson was criticized for the number of suicides at the jail. But he responded that his office was repeatedly accredited by the National Commission of Correctional Health Care.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.