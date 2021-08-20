NORTON — A Fall River Superior Court jury convicted Martin McDonald of voluntary manslaughter Friday for viciously stabbing to death his estranged wife in front of her children in 2016.
McDonald, 41, was immediately sentenced by Judge Thomas McGuire to an 18- to 20-year prison term followed by consecutive terms that total 45 years, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
In handing down their verdict, the jury of seven men and five women rejected the first-degree murder charge that would have meant life behind bars for McDonald without the chance of parole.
McDonald admitted to beating and stabbing to death his estranged wife, 34-year-old Julie Meede, on Jan. 27, 2016, at her Norton Glen apartment. The attack came during an argument after a family dinner.
The verdict was a sharp disappointment to the Meede family, who had to wait years as the case dragged through the courts, as well as police who investigated the crime.
“I’m shocked that this is what happened. I hope the jury can’t get a good night sleep tonight,” said Katie Meede, Julie Meede’s younger sister.
“This dragged on and on. We wanted to get justice for Julie and we failed her,” she said.
The prosecutors were not allowed to present evidence at trial about McDonald’s prior conduct, Meede noted.
In addition, the jury chose to believe him over witnesses who testified he was not intoxicated at the time of the crime and also attacked her sister without provocation, Meede said.
“The jury believed his narcissism. He had 5 ½ years to think about what he was going to say. He knows how to work the system and that’s exactly what he did,” Meede said.
“We are surprised and disappointed as well,” Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said. “He ruined a lot of lives that night by his actions. Our thoughts are with the Meede family and friends.”
The police chief thanked prosecutors Stephen Nadeau and Courtney Cahill for their work on the case and the local and state police who investigating it.
Clark also thanked the state and local dispatchers who took the 911 call from Meede’s 10-year-old daughter, Hailey Doran Meede, who called after being hit by McDonald.
Prosecutors argued McDonald viciously stabbed Julie Meede over 50 times all over her body because he was driven by jealousy and could not accept the breakup of their marriage.
They said he had time to think about his actions but continued his attack in a clear case of first-degree murder, committed with premeditation and extreme atrocity or cruelty.
However, defense lawyer Frank Spillane of Stoughton argued McDonald’s ability to form an intent to kill was clouded by a history of psychological issues and his heavy alcohol and drug use the night of the slaying.
He said Julie Meede initially struck his client during an argument and that McDonald was guilty of manslaughter and not murder, which requires a jury to find the legal element of an intent to kill.
McDonald was also convicted of assault and battery on Doran Meede and intimidation of a witness for taking her phone away to stop her from calling 911.
The young girl, who is now 16, testified she tried to stop McDonald from attacking her mother and then used her mother’s cellphone to call 911 after McDonald fled the apartment.
During the trial, the jury heard the tape of a gut-wrenching 911 call from the weeping girl, who told them what happened and gave her address and a description of McDonald’s pickup truck.
McDonald drove from the apartment complex off Route 123 to Interstate 495 where he sped to over 100 mph and crossed the median into the northbound lanes, according to testimony.
He collided with a car in an attempt to kill himself, seriously injuring a Rhode Island woman driving the other vehicle, according to testimony.
He was convicted of aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and driving to endanger for the crash, according to the district attorney’s office.
McGuire sentenced McDonald to a 7- to 10-year prison term for intimidation of a witness to be served after his manslaughter term.
He was also sentenced to a 10- to 15-year term for the aggravated assault charge which is to be served after the intimidation sentence, according to the district attorney’s office.
The sentence structure means that if McDonald serves the maximum amount of time, he will be 86 when he gets released.
