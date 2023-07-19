FALL RIVER — During the opening of Daniel Randall’s murder trial on Wednesday, a Fall River Superior Court jury heard two different versions of what happened inside his North Attleboro home in 2019.
In the version told by Assistant District Attorney Nathaniel Kennedy, Randall, then 19, fatally stabbed two older friends and left a third with lifelong scars during a birthday celebration for one of the victims on Aug, 29, 2019.
After all had been drinking liquor nips and smoking pot for a couple of hours, Randall fatally stabbed his childhood friend Aidan Hanrahan on his 21st birthday, Kennedy said.
When the other two men, Joshua Lemken and Eric Lundstedt, both 21, tried to stop the unprovoked attack, Randall then stabbed them several times, the prosecutor said.
“This is not a case of who done it,” Kennedy told the jury in his opening statement.
But Randall’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington of Brockton, told the jury this was no birthday celebration and offered a more sinister version of events.
Hanrahan came to collect a $200 debt for marijuana he sold to Randall and his client defended himself when he was “bum rushed” by the three older men, Reddington said.
“He felt his life was in danger,” the lawyer said.
The men had been dropped off at Randall’s house earlier in the evening by Hanrahan’s uncle, who planned to drive them to a casino later, Kennedy said.
He told the jury that while drinking and smoking pot, the men live-streamed the party on Facebook, and Kennedy said jurors would get to watch the video so they could see how festive the mood was.
Hanrahan made a joking comment that Randall owed him $200 and the men began “talking smack” while playing video games, Kennedy said.
At one point, Hanrahan and Randall were talking in a corner of the bedroom when Randall brandished a knife and suddenly stabbed Hanrahan in the neck, causing a mortal wound, the prosecutor said.
Randall then stabbed Lemken and Rundstedt when they tried to intervene and the two men fell down the stairs in an attempt to escape, Kennedy said.
Randall pursued the men, Kennedy said, stabbing Lemken in the back before he collapsed to the bottom of the stairs to the kitchen on the first floor.
Lundstedt, wounded with a stab wound to the stomach, was stabbed again by Randall in the back of the head, face, neck and ear at the door before he and Randall fled the house, Kennedy said.
Both men made 911 calls, Kennedy said, with Randall telling the dispatcher “I just killed someone” before pleading for help because his finger was cut.
He would tell police at the hospital that he was jumped, according to the prosecutor.
None of the stabbing victims were armed and the knife Randall used was found by police in the bushes outside the apartment complex where he ran after fleeing his house, Kennedy said.
During his opening statement, Reddington said his client acted in self-defense and on prior occasions had been bullied and threatened by the men and their friends.
“He was not friends with these guys,” Reddington said, adding that they and others stole pot, money and a computer console from his client.
Walking over to Randall at the defense table wearing a light gray suit and glasses, Reddington asked the jury why Randall would attack three older men other than to defend himself.
Referring to the injuries to the men, Reddington suggested the assault did not occur the way the prosecution claimed with the men tumbling down the stairs in an attempt to escape.
Before testimony started in the case, the jury was also bused to Randall’s home. Judge Thomas J. Perrino told them the visit would help them understand testimony about the events.
The jury also saw photographs of the bloody scene and heard testimony from North Attleboro Sgt. Robert Curran, who was a patrolman at the time and the first arriving officer.
Karen Gauthier, Hanrahan’s mother, and Danielle Walter, Lemken’s mother, testified briefly when Assistant District Attorney Patrick Driscoll showed the jury photos of the their two sons.
Randall, who is now 23, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem for the assault on Lundstedt.
The trial resumes Thursday and is expected to continue into next week.
