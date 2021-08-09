NORTON — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the murder trial of a Weymouth man charged with brutally stabbing his estranged wife to death in front of her children at her Norton Glen apartment.
Martin McDonald, 41, has pleaded innocent in Fall River Superior Court to stabbing Julie Meede, 34, over 50 times on Jan. 27, 2016, and slapping a 10-year-old in the face when she tried to call 911 for help.
The stabbing allegedly occurred after a family dinner when McDonald and Meede began to argue with each other, according to court records.
Authorities say McDonald fled the apartment, located off Route 123, in a pickup truck and drove on Interstate 495 South.
It is alleged he then intentionally crossed the highway median and crashed into a car in the northbound lanes, seriously injuring the driver.
Stoughton defense lawyer Frank Spillane is expected to argue McDonald, a body builder who used steroids, was not criminally responsible for the slaying because of a mental illness or defect.
However, in court papers, prosecutors argue that McDonald killed Meede because he was angry she broke off their relationship and had accused her of cheating on him.
Prosecutors are seeking to introduce evidence that McDonald, during an argument a week before the murder, brought up his suspicion that Meede had cheated on him in 2015, according to court records.
The case has dragged on for a variety of reasons and prompted the mother of the victim, Brenda Meede, to file a motion under the state Victim Bill of Rights law seeking a “prompt disposition” in the case.
In an interview last year with The Sun Chronicle, Meede’s family pleaded for justice and closure.
While the case was winding its way through the courts, McDonald fired his first lawyer and a forensic psychologist who examined him became ill.
His new lawyer hired another forensic psychologist who conducted another psychological exam. In addition, McDonald sought medical tests of his brain, according to court records.
The case was further delayed when courts were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the end of last month, McDonald sought to delay the trial, arguing that he needed a new lawyer because of differences with his current lawyer, according to court records.
The bid was denied by Judge Thomas McGuire Jr. after a hearing.
In court papers, McDonald won approval for an MRI and a brain scan requested by Spillane. The lawyer argued McDonald possibly suffered a brain impairment that “would have a direct bearing on his mental state at the time of the offense.”
The pair’s tumultuous relationship is also expected to come up during the trial and both sides want to question prospective jurors about their feelings about domestic violence, according to court records.
Spillane also wants to ask potential jurors about their experience with mental illness and how they would feel about someone accused of a crime introducing evidence about their mental health at the time of the incident.
