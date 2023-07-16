NORTH ATTLEBORO — Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday in the case against a man accused of slaying two men and wounding a third at his home four years ago.
Daniel G. Randall, 23, of 25 Birch Road, faces trial in Fall River Superior Court on two counts of murder and one count each of armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem.
Randall is accused of fatally stabbing his friend Aidan Hanrahan, 21, before turning the knife on Joshua Lemken and Erik Lundstedt, both 21, in a violent attack in his bedroom on Aug. 19, 2019.
He has pleaded not guilty and has been held in jail without bail since his arrest that night.
Hanrahan, who was celebrating his 21st birthday that night, died at the scene. Lemken, who was also known as Joshua Walter, died later at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Lundstedt was seriously wounded but survived after being treated at Rhode Island Hospital.
All of the men are from North Attleboro and were classmates at school.
Lundstedt said the attack was unprovoked but Randall claimed he acted in self-defense after being jumped over marijuana he had in his pocket, according to authorities.
In a separate case, Randall was indicted last month in connection with the stabbing a fellow inmate at the Dartmouth House of Correction on Oct. 14, 2022.
The inmate, Jesse Pritchard, a 57-year-old Fall River man with a lengthy criminal record, was seriously injured but authorities would provide no other details.
In December, Pritchard pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges related to a bank robbery and a stabbing in Fall River, and was sentenced to a 12- to 15-year prison term.
Randall faces a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. His arraignment was postponed until after his murder trial, according to court records.
His lawyer, Kevin Reddington of Brockton, declined to comment on either case.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.