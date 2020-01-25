'Justice for Julie': Family waits for trial of man charged in 2016 stabbing death of Norton mother in front of her children

For four years, the family of Julie Meede has visited her grave on the anniversary of her murder and her birthday and sent balloons into the air in her memory.
After waiting anxiously as the wheels of justice slowly churn, the Norton family now hopes to visit her grave and tell her justice was served. Her alleged killer is scheduled to go to trial this summer.
It was Jan. 27, 2016, when Meede, 34, was brutally stabbed to death in her Norton Glen apartment in front of three of her young children and her niece, allegedly by her estranged husband, Martin McDonald.
Now, 39, McDonald has been held without bail since his arrest shortly after the killing. Although authorities say he confessed to the crime, he has pleaded innocent to not only killing Meede but of punching her 10-year-old daughter Hailey when the girl attempted to call 911.
There have been over two dozen pretrial appearances or status dates in Fall River Superior Court in addition to 10 canceled or postponed events. A trial date scheduled for last fall was postponed over the prosecution’s objection, according to the case docket.
The many court continuances and delays have taken a toll on Meede’s family and friends, who are left waiting anxiously and yearning for a sense of closure.
“It seems like she’s been forgotten,” Julie Meede’s mother, Brenda Meede, 62, told The Sun Chronicle.
She added that many people she has talked to do not realize her daughter’s accused killer has not been tried.
Julie Meede was a loving mother who was funny, honest and the “glue to the family,” Brenda Meede said, wiping tears from her eyes. She was someone others turned to for advice.
“McDonald has been milking the system,” Brenda Meede said. “He’s got more rights than anybody. And we don’t have any rights as the victims. It’s just been one disappointment after another. It’s like a cloud hanging over us.”
Ashley Gookin, 26, a close family friend who was Julie Meede’s best friend, said, “It’s time that there is justice for Julie.”
Meede’s family said Julie Meede and McDonald were together for about five years and were estranged for about a year before the killing. They were reluctant to talk about their relationship before the trial, but court records indicate the couple traded allegations of domestic abuse.
McDonald’s alleged penchant for violence was not limited to Meede. Three months before the killing, McDonald was arrested for allegedly assaulting two men and claimed he acted in self-defense. The case is still pending in Attleboro District Court.
On the night of the killing, the couple and the children were having dinner when an argument erupted. McDonald allegedly stabbed Meede repeatedly in front of the children, who ranged in age from 9 months to 10 years old.
McDonald allegedly punched Hailey in the face when she tried to call 911 on the house phone. He then swiped it away from her and drove off in his pickup truck, according to a police report.
The girl used her mother’s cellphone to call 911, allegedly telling a dispatcher that her stepfather had stabbed her mother. Julie Meede was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to police, McDonald, who lived in Weymouth, drove south on Interstate 495 and went across the median into the northbound lanes, colliding with an oncoming car. A Rhode Island woman was seriously injured in the crash, and McDonald has been indicted on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in connection with the collision.
According to court records, McDonald, who was not injured in the crash, walked up to an off-duty state trooper who happened upon the accident and confessed, putting his hands behind his head.
“I just killed my wife. I need to be cuffed,” McDonald allegedly told the trooper.
The trooper was returning from working on the Cape and was unaware of the killing. So when McDonald allegedly confessed, the trooper thought he was referring to the woman in the accident.
But, the trooper said, McDonald corrected him and said, “No, I just killed my wife. She is in Norton.”
McDonald later attempted to have his statements suppressed so the prosecution could not use them at trial. But a judge sided with the prosecution and will allow the trooper to testify about the statements, according to court records.
Almost a year after being arrested in connection with the murder, McDonald changed his court-appointed lawyer and was appointed a new one. In court papers, his first lawyer cited an irretrievable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.
The new lawyer, Frank Spillane of Stoughton, did not return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle for this story.
Other lawyers say changing attorneys in a murder case will inevitably cause delays because the new lawyer needs time to get familiar with the defendant and read through the evidence and grand jury testimony.
Two years ago, Spillane sought to have a special prosecutor appointed to the case. He argued there was a potential conflict of interest because one of the top Bristol County assistant district attorneys represented McDonald over 10 years ago as a defense lawyer in a felony assault case in Boston. A judge denied Spillane’s motion.
In an unforeseen development, a forensic psychologist hired by McDonald’s first lawyer to examine him fell ill and never completed a report. Spillane was waiting for the report, which was vital in preparing a defense, according to court records.
Spillane ended up getting court-approved funds to hire a new forensic psychologist to examine McDonald, who claims to be suffering from various types of mental health and other issues, according to court papers.
Immediately after his arrest, McDonald reported he had been suffering from depression and had attempted suicide, a psychologist who works for the state told the court.
Now, McDonald claims a litany of mental health issues and won court approval to be transported to a state prison hospital to get an MRI and an EEG to determine if he suffers from temporal lobe epilepsy, a condition that causes seizures. It is unclear whether the brain scans have been completed.
The new psychologist hired by McDonald needs the brain scans to be able to offer an opinion as to whether McDonald suffered from a brain impairment at the time of the murder and therefore could not be held criminally responsible for the attack, according to court records.
The psychologist said he believes there may be a possibility of a demonstrable form of brain impairment along the lines of temporal lobe epilepsy that “would have a direct bearing on his mental state at the time of the offense,” Spillane wrote in court papers.
McDonald, who was a weightlifter, claims to have high testosterone from steroid abuse in addition to an iron disorder and post-traumatic stress. His personality traits include aggressiveness, impulsivity, poor self-esteem and anger management issues and he periodically smoked too much marijuana, according to court papers filed by his lawyer.
The psychologist believes the combination of these factors and an interpersonal abusive relationship in an immediate state of intense crisis “led to what would be considered a perfect storm in terms of Mr. McDonald’s capacity to weigh the pros and cons of any intended action,” according to the court papers.
Meede’s family is aware of what they call McDonald’s “excuses” and an attempt to avoid responsibility for her killing. Brenda Meede said McDonald “has all the rights.”
“The victims don’t have any rights,” she said.
Meede’s younger sister, Katie Meede, 27, whose daughter Skylee, then 5, was present when the killing occurred, says she is puzzled over the need for a trial because of the amount of evidence against McDonald.
“It’s so cut and dried. He even admitted it on the side of the highway when he got in the accident. There are witnesses. I don’t even know why there’s going to be a trial. It’s so obvious it was him. Her blood was on him and everything. They have the murder weapon. It doesn’t even make sense,” Katie said.
Defense lawyers say delays in criminal cases are inevitable when a defendant changes lawyers in midstream, especially in murder cases involving mental health exams where a defendant is claiming a lack of criminal responsibility due to a mental disease or defect.
McDonald has not yet notified the court or the prosecution that he intends to make that defense, which is a form of a temporary insanity. But court papers filed by his lawyer certainly raise the possibility.
Joshua Werner, a former Suffolk County assistant district attorney who is now a defense lawyer in Easton, says delays can be expected in murder cases because the stakes are so high. A conviction for first-degree murder means spending life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“Every avenue of the case has to be examined,” Werner said. “The role of a defense attorney is to make sure the defendant gets a fair trial. In that regard, the defense attorney has to examine each and every bit of evidence the government presents and evaluate that with what the client may be saying and what the facts and circumstances are regarding the case.”
Werner, who is not associated with McDonald’s case, acknowledges four years is a long time to wait for a trial, but says the system is set up to insure defendants get a fair one.
“Unfortunately, sometimes it does move a little bit slowly,” he said. “I can appreciate the fact that victims and members of the family certainly want swift and expedient justice. But that comes at an expense.”
The defense lawyer explained that rushing a case could end up in a conviction being overturned by an appellate court on various grounds, including a review that finds fault with the defense lawyer’s performance in a case.
“What ends up happening is that an appellate court says, ‘Well, maybe that’s something that should have been examined,’ and the lawyer was negligent or faulty, or in some way just skipped by an issue,” Werner said. “The court will then send the case back and you get to try it again, but now it’s two years later. So it’s in everybody’s interest to get it done right the first time.”
While Meede’s family has waited, the four children who witnessed the killing have needed help. Brenda Meede said all been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress, and that there was a three-year wait for trauma counseling.
Despite the psychological help, the children will have to live the rest of their lives without their mother and aunt.
“For each of these four children, their childhood was taken from them in the blink of an eye. They’ll never be the same kids they were supposed to be because of it,” Gookin said.
“If this didn’t happen,” Brenda Meede added, “they’d be different people than who they are.”
Hailey, who police praised for her bravery in calling 911, is now 14. That is a tough time for any adolescent, never mind someone who witnessed the killing of their mother and was assaulted trying to help her.
“She’s turning into a young woman and that’s when you really need your mom the most,” Julie Meede’s younger sister, Katie Meede, said.
The youngest child, Meede’s son Marcus, who was 9 months at the time of the killing. His mother was still breastfeeding him and he cried for weeks afterwards, the family said. The other child in the room was Meede’s other daughter, Naliyah, who was 3.
“Seeing them in the ambulance, they had their own mother’s blood all over them,” said Katie Meede, who rode with them to the hospital.
Julie Meede was separated from McDonald and was just starting to enjoy her life without him, Brenda Meede said.
“She was happy, really happy, and he didn’t like that, I guess,” she said.
Katie Meede got emotional as she talked about how she looked up to her older sister.
“She was just so special,” Katie said. “Whatever she said I would do and I would believe it. I looked up to her my entire life. I wanted to be just like her. It’s been very hard to live without her. Very hard.”
“One of the last things she said to me, when we were having one of our talks, was that she was the happiest she’s ever been working at her job,” Gookin added. “She was working out. She said she didn’t need anybody or any thing. All she cared about was her and her kids.”
In the meantime, the family can only wait and hope the case finally goes to trial in June.
Julie was one of four siblings and belonged to a large extended family, all of whom have been affected by her murder.
“Justice for Julie is what we need,” Brenda Meede said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.