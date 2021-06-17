NORFOLK -- A Boston juvenile faces eight motor vehicle charges after fleeing from police earlier this week in a stolen BMW.
The suspect drove at a high rate of speed about 11:20 a.m. Sunday and was arrested after being stopped about 10 minutes later on Main Street in Foxboro, according to police.
The suspect’s name was not released because of their age.
Police were dispatched for call about a black BMW traveling at a high rate of speed on the opposite side of the road near the center roundabout.
The driver did not pull over when police attempted to stop the car and struck a mailbox and utility police on Pond Street before continuing into Foxboro with two flat tires, according to police.
The suspect was taken in custody without incident by local police and with the help of Foxboro police.
No one was injured as a result of the chase.
Charges against the suspect include receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, failing to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving without a license.
