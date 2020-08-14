WRENTHAM — A juvenile suspected of killing a 17-year-old in Stoughton last month was arrested Friday night at the Wrentham Village outlet mall.
Stoughton police and state troopers assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit arrested the suspect about 6:45 p.m., Peggie Krippendorf of the DA’s office said.
The juvenile, who was taken into custody without incident, was wanted for the death of Christian Vines of Randolph, who was killed July 21 inside his vehicle, Krippendorf said.
The juvenile is expected to be arraigned Monday in Stoughton District Court.
No further information will be released until the arraignment, authorities added.
