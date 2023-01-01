WRENTHAM -- Three juveniles face criminal charges for leading police on a chase last month from the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets to North Attleboro in a stolen car.
The suspects face auto theft and shoplifting charges in Dedham Juvenile Court. The driver faces additional charges of refusing to stop for police and related motor vehicle charges, according to police.
The suspects fled from Officer Steve Hearon and Sgt. Rick Mayhew when they attempted to stop a stolen car Dec. 12 as it was leaving the outlets on Route 1A, Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a statement.
After almost hitting a curb and blowing a tire, police followed the vehicle onto Interstate 495 South “where it lumbered forward in light traffic” on three tires with the blown tire disintegrating along the way, McGrath said.
The pursuit was at the speed limit or slower, according to police.
The car continued onto Route 1 South “ignoring the slow moving procession of police vehicles following behind,” McGrath said.
The chase ended at the intersection of Route 1 and Chestnut Street in North Attleboro when the car approached the traffic lights and was stuck in traffic.
“The suspect operator attempted to force his way through the stopped cars in front of him, striking and damaging two cars before coming to a halt,” McGrath said.
Two suspects were immediately removed from the stolen vehicle and arrested.
A third suspect fled along Chestnut Street, McGrath said, “but his attempt to escape was dashed by an amazingly fast North Attleboro officer who apparently ate her Wheaties.”
“She was wicked fast,” McGrath said.
The names of the suspects were not released because they are juveniles. They were released to the custody of their parents.
McGrath thanked state police and North Attleboro police for their assistance.
