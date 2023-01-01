wren pursuit 12-12-22

A driver fleeing Wrentham police attempted to get through traffic and struck other cars near a traffic light at Route 1 and Chestnut Street in North Attleboro on Dec. 12, police said.

 WRENTHAM POLICE

WRENTHAM -- Three juveniles face criminal charges for leading police on a chase last month from the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets to North Attleboro in a stolen car.

The suspects face auto theft and shoplifting charges in Dedham Juvenile Court. The driver faces additional charges of refusing to stop for police and related motor vehicle charges, according to police.

