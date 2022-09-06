It will be a rematch in November for the First Bristol District at the Statehouse.
Brendan Roche of Mansfield, who lost to incumbent Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, two years ago, will get another shot at the seat after his win over political newcomer Peter Lallly of Mansfield in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
And Norfolk Select Board member Kevin Kalkut edged out Medfield resident Stephen Teehan for a chance to fill the Ninth Norfolk District seat being vacated by Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, who’s running for state Senate.
“We have to get out to the public and talk about the change we can have in the Statehouse,” Roche said Tuesday night after his 1,834-1,583 win over Lally, according to unofficial results.
Barrows, unopposed in the GOP primary, has represented the First Bristol District, which includes Foxboro and parts of Mansfield and Norton, since 2006.
Roche had no competition in the primary in 2020 and gave the well-established Barrows a contest in the November 2020 election, capturing 10,037 votes to Barrows’ 12,860.
Roche, 29, is an associate member of the Mansfield Planning Board and a former member of the town’s master plan committee.
Kalkut, 39, is in his fourth year on the Norfolk Select Board and previously served two years as its chairman.
“We are going to take tonight to celebrate and then work with the party to garner our support” going into the general election, Kalkut said.
The district includes Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham and parts of Medfield, Millis and Walpole.
There’s one Republican candidate for the seat, Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham.
Dooley, who has been in the office since 2014, is running for state Senate and was unopposed in the Republican primary. He will take on Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, in November.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews