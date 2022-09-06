It will be a rematch in November for the First Bristol District at the Statehouse.

Brendan Roche of Mansfield, who lost to incumbent Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, two years ago, will get another shot at the seat after his win over political newcomer Peter Lallly of Mansfield in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Mass. Primary: Democrat Ninth Norfolk District

Name Percent of vote
Kevin Kalkut 51%
Stephen Teehan 49%
100% reporting

Mass. Primary: Democrat First Bristol District

Name Votes
Brendan Roche 54%
Peter Lally 46%
100% reporting