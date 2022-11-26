Mansfield Town Hall building file photo

Mansfield Town Hall

 file photo/

MANSFIELD — Karl Clemmey Sr., a local businessman who was involved with development and politics in town for more than 60 years, has died. He was 83.

In 2003, Clemmey was behind the development of the sprawling Erin’s Centre shopping plaza on the corner of West Street and Route 104.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.