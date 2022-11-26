MANSFIELD — Karl Clemmey Sr., a local businessman who was involved with development and politics in town for more than 60 years, has died. He was 83.
In 2003, Clemmey was behind the development of the sprawling Erin’s Centre shopping plaza on the corner of West Street and Route 104.
The regional shopping center includes a Shaws Supermarket, Home Depot and Staples office supply store. He named the center, formerly the site of his auto body business, for one of his 12 grandchildren.
“Karl was very involved with diverse issues,” Tom Dwyer, town manager from 1988 to 1991, said in a phone interview with The Sun Chronicle. He dealt with Clemmey on a number of those matters.
“He had a strong and forceful personality and had strong opinions. We did not always agree but he was always straightforward to deal with,” Dwyer said. “You knew where you stood with Karl and I appreciated that.”
Clemmey was born in Mansfield, where his family owned Clemmey Tank, an enterprise dating back to the 1930s. Karl Clemmey began working there when he was 14.
He launched his own business in 1961 with a small auto shop and later expanded into towing operations for local law enforcement.
He also began buying properties around town. In the late 1990s one of those was developed as Willow Crossing, an assisted living community which is still operating on Cobb Street.
He also operated commercial parking lots, including one near the Mansfield MBTA railroad station and one near what is now Xfinity Center.
Although he didn’t serve on the select board, Clemmey was deeply involved in town politics.
He served on a number of boards and committees including the financial industrial development committee, the board of health, the industrial development Committee during the development of the town’s industrial park, and on the zoning board of appeals, planning board and town master plan committees.
He presented many of the town’s zoning ordinances at town meetings, at which he was a regular attendee.
His career was not without controversy and a variety of legal entanglements, however. Karl Clemmey won a federal civil rights lawsuit against the police department in the mid-1980s for beating him and his sons.
In 1999, he was sentenced to 30 days of home confinement and probation for assaulting a former employee at his auto parts business.
He faced a trial on assault charges in 2014 for allegedly driving his SUV at former Town Planner Shaun Burke outside Burke’s Attleboro home. He was acquitted.
He was also known for his generosity to a long list of local charities and groups, including many youth sports organizations, the West Side Benevolent Association and its holiday gift drive.
The Karl Clemmey Foundation annually funds the Karl D. Clemmey Scholarship at the high school.
Last year, the fund awarded 10 scholarships, each for $1,000, to graduating Mansfield High School seniors.
He also donated to a number of other charitable organizations.
Clemmey was also a founding member of several service organizations as well as the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of The Hundred Club of Massachusetts, which aids the families of falling police and firefighters.
Dwyer, the former town manager, said Clemmey was “very generous in a quiet way.”
He recalled Clemmey coming into his office one day to discuss some issue. He said, “I disagree with you Tom, but I’ve respected the we could have a talk.” Dwyer added, “We need more of that. Even if we disagree, we remain friends.”
Former selectman Louis Amorouso, who described himself as a competitor of Clemmey’s, said “There is no question his loss will have a long term effect in Mansfield,” but he said he expected Clemmey’s family will carry on.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) in Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Mansfield.
