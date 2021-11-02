ATTLEBORO — Kate Jackson says the first thing she will do Wednesday is walk into the city clerk’s office and ask the people there what they want to see done.
It’s not as if she doesn’t know her way around City Hall, though.
Jackson, 62, a veteran member of the city council, was elected city clerk Tuesday over political newcomer Laurie Sawyer. The vote was 3,303 to 3,140.
“I’m elated,” Jackson said Tuesday night after the results were announced. “That’s the best word I can use.”
She’ll take her new post in January, filling the job left by the retirement of Steve Withers, clerk for three terms. Jackson was first elected to an at-large council seat in 1997 and currently serves as the body’s vice president.
She has also served on the city planning board and as an aide to former state Sen. Jim Timilty.
“It’s an experienced return,” Jackson said of her win. “I’m the only candidate who’s attended city council meetings. The clerk has to attend them and know what goes on,” she said.
“The first thing I’m going to do tomorrow is walking in and say hello to the people who work there and ask them what they think needs to be done in January,” she said.
She praised Withers and the staff he put together.
“They are super nice, super kind and efficient. I want to know what they think,” Jackson said.
