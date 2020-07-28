ATTLEBORO — Kayla, Capron Park Zoo’s 15-year-old African lion, has suffered a relapse of kidney disease that was first diagnosed in November.
The zoo said Tuesday in a news release that her condition began to change in mid-June, which prompted a full physical exam by the zoo’s veterinarian, Dr. Melissa Caravetta, and a dental exam by Dr. Steven Spitz.
The exam included blood work and X-rays.
There were no dental problems, but the physical continued to show the presence of kidney disease, the zoo said.
Kidney disease is common for big cats of Kayla’s age, which can live up to 20 years in captivity.
Kayla, who has lived at the zoo since she was 9 months old, also suffers from feline immunodeficiency virus, which could be contributing to her kidney illness.
“Since that exam, the animal care staff has noticed a steady decline in her assessment scores, appetite and attitude,” the zoo said. “She has been placed on medications to help alleviate her symptoms and she is being offered a variety of food items in efforts to keep her interested in food and keep her consumption levels at an acceptable amount.”
Assistant zoo director Brenda Young said Kayla is eating, but not as consistently as caretakers would like.
“She’s eating a good part of her diet, although not every day, but we’re hoping we can pull her through this,” Young said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
Young said Kayla is considered an “older” cat but that the medical and animal care staff are working hard for her recovery and to ensure that she is comfortable.
“The staff here at Capron Park Zoo would like you to know we are doing everything in our power to care for Kayla and pull her through this relapse,” the news release said. “We thank you for all your wonderful comments and support for our animals and especially for Kayla.”
For updates on Kayla, go to the zoo’s Facebook page or its website, www.capronparkzoo.com.
