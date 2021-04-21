ATTLEBORO — Keep Attleboro Beautiful is sponsoring a spring cleanup on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There are two sessions scheduled for distributing supplies and for receiving assignments for the areas to be cleaned.
Those are Friday from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
These sessions will be a socially-distant, drive-thru events held at the Attleboro High School construction parking lot on Rathbun Willard Drive which is the new temporary lot built into Highland Park.
For anyone who borrowed or has has extra supplies, they can be returned on Saturday from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. at the same location where the supplies were picked up.
Keep Attleboro Beautiful is asking everyone to bring their own gloves.
The group will supply trash bags.
Grabbers will be provided to the area captains to distribute within their groups.
T-Shirts will be available to those who registered prior to April 1.
We are greatly appreciative of the sponsors who have provided support for this year's cleanup.
"Thank-you" doesn't begin to convey the appreciation we have for these groups who have provided support and donations to make this cleanup happen.
The cleanup is co-sponsored by many within Attleboro, including the Rotary Club of Attleboro, Attleboro Cultural Council, Bristol County Savings Bank, RS Gilmore Insurance, Rockland Federal Credit Union, South Attleboro Lions Club, Reeves Company, Dell, City Spirits Liquors, Green Polly Trash Bags, the City of Attleboro Recycling & Trash Department, and Pick Up Massachusetts.
