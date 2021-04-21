ATTLEBORO — Keep Attleboro Beautiful is sponsoring a cleanup on Friday and Saturday, and volunteers are needed.
The cleanup is co-sponsored by Mashpee’s wine and spirits retail community, according to a press release.
The event will take place on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
It will be run out of the Attleboro High School construction parking lot on Rathbun Willard Drive.
The group held a similar event in November that brought together dozens of residents including friends and family of employees in the local spirits industry.
Volunteers are invited to come out and get some fresh air while cleaning up the litter that has accumulated over the past several months.
On-site organizers will provide gloves, trash-grabber tools, safety vests, bags, and face masks to all volunteers who request them.
Volunteers can pick up their supplies at the construction parking lot before going to their assigned cleanup areas.
To register, email KeepAttleboroBeautiful@gmail.com.
The following COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed:
• Practice physical distancing and keep 6 feet apart in groups of no more than six people.
• Wear rubber-lined gloves, use proper technique when removing gloves, and sanitize hands immediately upon completing your cleanup.
• Use a trash-grabber tool.
• Wear a face covering.
• Wear brightly colored clothing, clean up in the direction of oncoming traffic, and avoid stepping into the street whenever possible.
The cleanup is part of the Great Massachusetts Cleanup, a statewide effort led by Keep Massachusetts Beautiful.
More details about the Great Massachusetts Cleanup can be found at www.KeepMassBeautiful.org/GMC.
