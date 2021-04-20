MANSFIELD — Keep Mansfield Beautiful’s annual townwide cleanup is underway.
The 14th Annual Great Mansfield Cleanup is running through Sunday, May 2.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s cleanup is organized in a decentralized fashion to promote physical distancing. Volunteers can register, pick up their supplies, and clean up their assigned routes anytime through May 2.
Volunteers can register through April 30 at www.keepmansfieldbeautiful.com.
“The Great Mansfield Cleanup has become of rite of spring here in Mansfield and this year, we’re hoping for another great turnout from Mansfield residents, businesses, and community groups,” said Jeff Ward, executive director of Keep Mansfield Beautiful. “We hope more volunteers will step forward and clean up their own streets and neighborhoods.”
To cover the expense of running the annual cleanup, Keep Mansfield Beautiful is also seeking financial donations from local businesses and residents at www.keepmansfieldbeautiful.com. Bluestone Bank has pledged $1,000.
Mansfield’s event is part of a statewide cleanup effort led by Keep Massachusetts Beautiful. Locally, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Rehoboth, and Wrentham have planned Great Massachusetts Cleanup events this spring.
Learn more at www.keepmassbeautiful.org.
