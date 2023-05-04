NORTH ATTLEBORO — Marsha Goldstein, who spearheaded the founding of the local group Keep North Attleboro Beautiful, says she wishes the 10th anniversary of its annual cleanup Saturday never had to be reached.

“The years have flown,” Goldstein said. “I’m happy we got to the 10th anniversary but in a sense, I wish there was no need for it. I wish people were more mindful and cleaned up their own areas.”