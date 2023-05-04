NORTH ATTLEBORO — Marsha Goldstein, who spearheaded the founding of the local group Keep North Attleboro Beautiful, says she wishes the 10th anniversary of its annual cleanup Saturday never had to be reached.
“The years have flown,” Goldstein said. “I’m happy we got to the 10th anniversary but in a sense, I wish there was no need for it. I wish people were more mindful and cleaned up their own areas.”
To her dismay, Goldstein believes the litter problem has only grown worse over the years.
“I think it has. People are still throwing things out car windows,” Goldstein said. “We like to think we made a lot of people more aware than they were before. The thing I’m really disheartened by is people aren’t as aware as they should be.”
She said she would like to see more homeowners clean up litter in front of their homes along streets.
“There are obviously things they see and don’t care about or don’t see it,” Goldstein said.
She said she notices litter when she walks her dog.
“It’s something I always noticed and was disgusted by it,” Goldstein said. “I think it ruins the landscape. It’s something I’m passionate about.”
Goldstein is the executive director of Keep North Attleboro Beautiful.
“When we started in North Attleboro we were one of the first in Massachusetts,” Goldstein said of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful chapters.
She recently advised Plainville on their new group. Attleboro also has a chapter.
Soon after creating Keep North Attleboro Beautiful, its signature event, the Great American Cleanup, began.
A few hundred residents have taken part each year cleaning up the town. The turnout averages about 500, she said, which is how many are expected to help out Saturday. Last year 600 participated.
“Many hard working volunteers” take part, Goldstein said. “Lots and lots of people you see every year, and it’s great, and we like to see new ones. It’s great to get kids litter-aware at an early age.”
Jim Mulcahy is a longtime volunteer.
“I started because it was a community event for a great cause and it seemed like fun, plus Marsha was very enthusiastic, so I decided to keep doing it,” Mulcahy said in an email. “I even got my girls involved one year...torrential downpour year....they were thrilled.”
Mulcahy lives off Route 120 and says he spends about a half-hour every week or other week collecting litter.
“That’s where I pick up the trash. It’s a year-long event for me,” Mulcahy said. “You wouldn’t believe some of the trash or the amount of stuff I pick up.”
Keep North Attleboro Beautiful and its core of about seven spend months planning the cleanup.
“It’s a very strong, hardworking group,” Goldstein said.
In the weeks leading up to the event, two dates are set aside where residents who have signed up can pick up supplies at town hall.
They get a T-shirt, gloves, trash bags, tote bag and litter grabbers if needed.
Donations pay for the supplies. There is a big fundraising campaign in February, and many businesses help sponsor the cleanup, including Bristol County Savings Bank, which has contributed $2,500 for several years.
The cleanup is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, rain or shine, and those interested can even sign up starting at 8 a.m. at the high school, where there will be cleanup supplies and a post-event pizza party.
“We don’t want to turn anyone away,” Goldstein said.
Participants fan out to eight areas around town they volunteer for or are assigned. Each area has several roads and a main street where trash bags can be piled for the DPW to pick up.
Some of the worst areas are the industrial park off Toner Boulevard, Ellis Street, Mt. Hope Street at the end of Old Post Road, and there is litter even at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Attleboro Falls and in Martin Conservation Area off Wild Acres Road, Goldstein said.
The latter is where the group is helping the conservation commission develop a passive recreation area — one of several areas members spruce up around North Attleboro, often with flowers.
They also include around town hall, the town pool, Mason Field, town welcome signs, and schools.
“Any wooded areas are always bad. It’s the same areas that are littered,” she said of heavy traffic areas and those out of sight. “What’s really distressing are all the illegally dumped large items, grills, mattresses, water tanks. It’s horrifying.”
DPW workers help handle large discarded items.
When the pandemic began in 2020, the cleanup wasn’t held.
“I wish people would be mindful of their behaviors and take pride in the appearance and health of the environment,” Goldstein said. “Litter is not only ugly but it creates environmental contamination especially when it goes into waterways.”