Keep the faith: How the conversation regarding Catholicism and political office has changed

Election Day for Joe Biden began as his days often do, with attendance at 7 a.m. Mass at the Roman Catholic parish near his home in Delaware.
As someone who grew up before the reforms of Vatican II, and who seriously considered the seminary before shifting to a career in politics, perhaps he remembered how the old Latin prayers at the foot of the altar preceded the Mass proper.
They took their poetry from the Book of Psalms and in the old Vulgate translation from St. Jerome, they run thus:
”Introibo ad altare Dei”
“I will go up to the altar of God/
”ad Deum qui laetificat juventutem meam.”
To the God who made glad my youth.”
From his early years in Scranton, Pa., through crushing personal tragedy, to the steps of the White House, it’s that faith — Biden, 77, has said — that has sustained him and shaped his view of the world.
Once, that kind of personal declaration of Catholic religious identity might have been fatal to an American politician’s ambitions for national office. It would have come up against a history of anti-Catholic sentiment that dates to the Know-Nothing Party of the 1850s, if not before, that tarred Catholics as a threat to democracy.
Catholics were once part of an immigrant population — German, Irish, Italian, Polish, French-Canadian — that came to work in the nation’s mills and factories and brought their odd accents and unfamiliar ways with them.
Today, Bradford Bishop, who teaches political science at Wheaton College in Norton, points out that “Catholicism is very mainstream in American life.” In historical terms, though, that’s a fairly recent change.
During his 1960 presidential campaign, John F. Kennedy, who wore his Catholicism lightly, felt obligated to go before a group of Protestant clergymen in Houston, Texas, in September, just a couple of months before Election Day, and declare that he was not in thrall to the pope.
Three decades before, the first Catholic nominee of a major party, Democratic Gov. Al Smith of New York faced fierce opposition because of his religion, including Ku Klux Klan cross burnings.
Dean Peter Ubertaccio, a political scientist at Stonehill College in Easton, notes that Kennedy represented a threat because there was an anti-Catholic animus in the U.S. He had to tamp that down.”
“I am not the Catholic candidate for president,” Kennedy told the assembled ministers. “I am the Democratic Party’s candidate for president… I do not speak for my church on public matters, and the church does not speak for me.”
But while the Houston speech was praised as a testament to the tradition of separation of church and state, it didn’t sway everyone. That same month, The Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, a popular preacher and author, served as spokesman for a group of ministers who declared in a manifesto, “It is inconceivable that a Roman Catholic president would not be under extreme pressure by the hierarchy of his church to accede to its policies with respect to foreign interests.”
The letter had an effect, but not the one its authors had intended. It was widely denounced as rank bigotry by Protestant theologians, a group of rabbis and former President Harry S Truman. It also allowed former Democratic presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson to revive an old jab he had used toward the author of “The Power of Positive Thinking.” The future ambassador to the United Nations quipped, “I find St. Paul appealing and St. Peale appalling.” Peale eventually recanted the letter’s views.
Kennedy won the 1960 election by a narrow margin, but with an estimated 80 percent of the Catholic vote.
Until this year, no Catholic candidate for president has been able to repeat that accomplishment. U.S. Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., the last Catholic to run for president, faced more controversy over his military record than his religion.
Some push back
Biden did encounter some negative push back concerning his faith during the campaign. But most of it appeared to come from conservative fellow Catholics who took exception to the former vice president’s more liberal stands on abortion and LGBTQ issues to the point where some in the church hierarchy said voting for a Democrat would literally be a sin.
That view was hardly universal. The Rev. Rodney Thibault, pastor of North Attleboro’s Transfiguration of the Lord parish, points out that Catholics are urged to “use your well-informed conscience,” when voting.
To Thibault, who holds a degree in canon law, that means not only “respecting life from conception to natural death” as the church teaches but also to “care for the stranger in your midst,” a group that would include immigrants.
By that measure, there was “no pro-life candidate in the 2020 election,” but “Joe Biden is a man of faith and his faith has sustained him” through the loss of his first wife and two of his children, Thibault noted.
Bishop, the Wheaton professor, would agree. “The current pope has taken positions that could lead one to vote for both” candidates, noting Pope Francis’ expressed concern for migrants and climate change.
While figures are not available to indicate how local Catholics voted, nationally exit polls show Biden’s personal expression of faith may have helped him.
According to The Washington Post, “Catholics overall supported Biden ... by 52 percent to 47 percent nationwide, a reversal from Trump’s 50 percent-to-46 percent edge in 2016. Preliminary exit polls show the shift was concentrated among White Catholics, who had supported Trump by a 24-point margin in 2016 and backed Republican nominee Mitt Romney by 19 points in 2012.”
Bishop warns against reading too much into that polling, however. “There’s a little too much premature analysis out there,” he says. And enormous differences among Catholics on many key issues, as well.
Ubertaccio, the Stonehill dean, points out that, compared to a half century ago, “There isn’t a unified catholic identity in the country. Catholics are pretty split” on issues ranging from abortion to immigration.
That division was reflected when The Sun Chronicle asked Catholic readers to weigh in on social media on their reaction to Biden’s election. Subtracting the sampling of respondents who denounced the paper for referring to Biden as “president-elect,” (“Stop lying,” said one) not many would say they were happy that one of their own had been elected.
Linda Lamarre, who identified herself as a Catholic but did not reveal where she was from, said she remembers the controversy over Kennedy. “The complaints were that his religion would influence his decisions. This year we have a Supreme Court justice that’s a Catholic and some of the same fears came up. I don’t care about his personal life; I care about how he does the job. Joe Biden will be a breath of fresh air compared to the last four years of hate and bigotry.”
But there was also this, from a Julie St. Lawrence: “By trying to pass himself off as the moral choice, and a ‘good Catholic,’ while living a contrary example, he and he alone opened himself up to scrutiny. It takes a bit more than just not yet having been excommunicated to be a good Catholic.”
Among local Catholic laypeople, Tim Sullivan, president of Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, mentioned some of the same points in an email. “Catholicism did not seem to be a major talking point in this election, certainly nothing like 1960. Ironically, Justice (Amy Coney) Barrett’s Catholicism was a central talking point during her confirmation process, which overlapped with the end of the election cycle.”
Peter Gay, executive director of NorthTV — and a Feehan alumnus — has been scathing in his commentary about the current administration in his opinion columns in The Sun Chronicle. But he says Biden’s religion makes no difference to him.
“I don’t think a person’s faith is part of someone’s political identity, although I believe parts of the country would have a tough time electing someone who is Jewish. How sad is that?” he said in an email
“My hope is that Biden’s faith will make him a sympathetic president who will do what is best for the majority of people. Let’s hope he can do it without sparking a midterm rush of Republicans elected to office.”
That formerly immigrant church is now the church of members of the middle or upper middle class. But as its members have assimilated into the American mainstream, while they may hold the tenants of their faith dear, the influence church leadership holds has waned — something likely enhanced by a drumbeat of church scandals divorced from politics.
“The church has become more complex as it has matured,” Ubertaccio said, and with widely diverse views when it comes to politics.
(Although Hispanics, who make up as much as 40 percent of the Catholic vote, tend to break more towards the GOP on cultural issues.)
In some ways, the appearance of having some religion is almost more important that what denomination that might be.
It’s more “the strength of one’s religiosity,” Bishop says. Although, he adds “Frequent church attenders are more likely to be Republican. If you don’t attend church at all, you are more likely to vote for Democrats.”
Ubertaccio noted that with the rise of the so-called religious right, “outer displays of religiosity are almost required by presidents and candidates.”
That’s something Biden has not shied away from. In his victory speech, Biden quoted from a much-loved Catholic hymn, “On Eagles Wings.” Whether such displays helped him become only the second Roman Catholic to be elected president is uncertain. Although, as Father Thibault noted, “those barriers seem to have been torn down” that could keep Catholics out of the highest office in the land.
Decades after candidates such as Al Smith or Jack Kennedy had to assure voters they were not tools of the Vatican, on Thursday President-Elect Joe Biden, it was announced, spoke by phone with Pope Francis as part of his series of contacts with world leaders.
By all accounts, it went very well.
