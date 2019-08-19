ATTLEBORO — Kellie Kickham has been appointed the new principal of St. John the Evangelist School.
The appointment, effective July 1, 2019, was announced Monday by Fall River Diocesan School Superintendent Stephen A. Perla.
Kickham replaces Sister Mary Jane Holden, who has retired after serving as principal for the past 15 years.
Most recently, Kickham was the principal at St. Mary’s School in Winchester, where she launched a foreign language program to include Italian and Mandarin Chinese.
She also oversaw the expansion of the STREAM curriculum (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and mathematics) while “nurturing the students’ spiritual paths to incorporate God and community into their daily lives,” the diocesan announcement said.
Previously, Kickham was the assistant principal at St. Agatha’s in Milton. Prior to moving into a leadership position, she taught English Language Arts at the eighth grade level.
Kickham received her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from Boston College, and a master’s in education from the University of Massachusetts Boston.
She is also actively involved in the Boston College Lynch Leadership Academy where she was a Cohort VI Fellow and participated in the Roche Center for Catholic Leadership Emmaus Series program.
“The opportunity to leverage my experiences with the MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) growth program as well as a STEM curriculum is one I could not pass up,” Kickham said. “God has blessed me with a strong foundation to grow the St. John the Evangelist community.
“This school’s history is so entrenched in the Attleboro community and I am so excited to meet the families and truly know the students!”
“Kellie has demonstrated very strong leadership skills and we are so fortunate to have her as a new school leader in the Diocese of Fall River,” Perla said.
