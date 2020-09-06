ATTLEBORO — Before there was Joe Kennedy III there was, of course, Joe Kennedy II.
The elder Kennedy, during his own campaign for Congress in the 1990s, was remembered in a Sun Chronicle story as bursting into the Larson Senior Center downtown and “taking over the room.”
Before long, the congressman was dancing the Hully Gully with the older ladies and deploying the family’s famous smile and Irish charm on all and sundry.
Twenty years later, his son walked into the same room during his first campaign for the House. He had that same smile, but he spoke so quietly that some of the seniors had to strain to hear him. And he listened more than he talked.
Now that Kennedy, D-Brookline, who lost his primary challenge to Sen. Ed Markey last week, will be replaced as the area’s representative, that’s what some in the area will miss most.
And, they say, the person who replaces Kennedy in the 4th Congressional District seat, whether it’s Democrat Jake Auchincloss or Republican Julie Hall, will have a high standard to meet.
Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in the Attleboro area, recalls that Kennedy was always accessible.
Despite the cliche that it’s Republicans who are pro-business, Kennedy “was always on the other end of the phone” when the chamber needed access.
“Joe Kennedy was very business friendly. He supported us when we’d go in front of boards and organizations,” Lank recalled. “Much more so than any other Democratic candidates that have been this way.”
At meetings with business people, Lank recalled, Kennedy came with a yellow legal pad, saying “I’m here to listen.” If he didn’t have the answer to the question, he would write it down and have it to us within 48 hours, Lank said.
Kennedy, whose campaign did not respond to a request for comment for this story, failed to carry parts of his own congressional district, including his home town of Brookline, in last Tuesday’s primary.
But in this area, Kennedy prevailed over Markey in nine of the 10 communities served by The Sun Chronicle, losing to the incumbent only in Norfolk. He carried much of southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and central Massachusetts as well.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, who was an enthusiastic backer of Kennedy’s Senate campaign, says “Joe was a known commodity here.” Feeney noted that “since he got elected in 2012 he was a constant presence.” He showed up at schools and at charitable events. “He was so responsive. People know him the best around here, that showed in the results.”
Kennedy’s priorities were the things people in this area are concerned about, “The things they see every day, the economy, health care, education, there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Feeney said. “He’s looked at by communities of color and the working class as their champion, bringing those issues to the forefront.”
The concerns of the more affluent suburbs and northern tier of the district, things like the environmentally progressive Green New Deal, played to the strengths of Markey, someone who’s been a very good senator, Feeney says.
But he downplayed the idea that the campaign came down to the notion that one candidate was progressive and the other wasn’t. “There’s not a lot of daylight the separates Democrats on the issues,” he said.
Kennedy took care of his district, Feeney says. “You need someone to deliver for the district when it comes to bringing funding for our communities.”
Kennedy’s focus on mental health and making sure the area had resources for those in need were important. And Kennedy “went to bat,” for former Texas Instruments employees who faced health problems after working on nuclear military programs at TI and its predecessor, Metals and Controls.
After seeing stories about the workers’ plight in The Sun Chronicle, Kennedy grilled TI officials at congressional hearings and worked with the Department of Labor and the Social Security Administration to provide former workers and their families with over $34 million, more than twice as much as had been paid out over the previous 13 years of the compensation program’s existence.
It’s the more personal touch that State Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, recalls, however.
Hawkins — who did not endorse Kennedy or Markey in the Senate primary (“They’re both really good.”) — says that when local food banks organized a food drive, Kennedy, “came down with a carload of food and helped to unload it” without fanfare or fuss. “That’s the way he does stuff.”
On the last weekend of the Senate campaign, Kennedy was back in Attleboro and back at St. John the Evangelist Church parking lot, handing out food to some of the area’s homeless. “He talked to everyone.”
The less glamorous side of congressional business — apart from making speeches or crafting legislation — is what’s known as “constituent services,” anything from helping a district resident with a problem with veterans benefits or a glitch in Social Security payments.
“His staff” particularly in his Attleboro office “was unbelievable. Other reps don’t get that kind of support,” Hawkins said.
Asked to speculate about what the future might hold for the soon-to-be former congressman, no one contacted for this story thought Kennedy was going to be absent from public life permanently.
“He’s not a wallflower,” Hawkins said, but admitted, “I don’t know what’s next for him.”
Feeney expects Kennedy to take some time off to look back and debrief.
“He’s a thoughtful, intelligent caring person,” the senator said, with a natural gift for empathy and connecting with people.
“Whatever he decides it will be the right thing,” Feeney says. “It will be somewhere back in public service. I don’t think his political career is done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.