U.S. Senate candidate Joe Kennedy III has announced the “Jobs and Justice Initiative,” a plan to respond to employment losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Jobs and Justice Initiative is a massive national mobilization and federal hiring program to ease our unemployment crisis and stimulate economic growth, while simultaneously meeting national crisis response and recovery needs,” Kennedy said in the executive summary of the plan. “It seeks to rebuild our economy so we are never again caught as unprepared and vulnerable as we were when COVID-19 hit. And it works to reorient our system towards people over profits, where prosperity is shared by all, not hoarded for few.”
Kennedy, currently the state’s District 4 congressman, is challenging incumbent and fellow Democrat Ed Markey for his seat in the U.S. Senate in a primary election slated for Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.