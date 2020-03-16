ATTLEBORO -- U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III held a telephone in one hand and a turkey club sandwich in the other Monday as he read a stack of papers detailing calls his office had received from constituents about the coronavirus pandemic.
In between wiping down his laptop and phone with disinfectant, he personally called the constituents.
They had a range of problems, but Kennedy, D-Brookline, said a common one is that hospitals and other heath care providers do not have the equipment and supplies they need to handle the increase in cases.
One hospital executive in his district said he needed more masks and tests for the virus.
A nurse said they want masks but their health care facility tells them there are not enough to go around.
One woman with two small children told him she was so sick with flu-like symptoms that she collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, but the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would not let her be tested for coronavirus.
Working from his Attleboro office, Kennedy called the state Department of Public Health to ask that they expedite the distribution of emergency supplies.
The big holdup is the federal government, Kennedy said.
The administration in Washington, D.C. has been harshly criticized by health professions for being so slow to provide tests. They claim the number of people with the virus is much higher than reported, but they haven't been tested.
Other countries have made tests widely available and tested many more people that the United States.
At a press conference Friday, officials promised more tests are on the way and drive-thru testing stations would be available this week at retail outlets.
There were many personal tales, too.
A massage therapist said she had to close her business because of the virus and is afraid it may not survive.
Kennedy told her Congress was in the process of improving unemployment insurance in reaction to the pandemic and there is another bill in the works to allow the Small Business Administration to provide financing for businesses hurt by the resulting economic downturn.
As Kennedy finally finished his sandwich, he got a call from Washington. Congress was holding a conference call to discuss what is next in the battle against the virus.
