While U.S. Sen. Ed Markey was making the campaign rounds in Southeastern Massachusetts on Friday, including a stop in Attleboro, his primary opponent was on his own tour.
They didn’t cross paths, however.
U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who’s trying to unseat the one-term senator from Malden, visited only one of the cities Markey hit. That was on Friday morning when he went to Pride Workshop in Taunton.
Markey was slated to visit the Silver City later in the day.
After Kennedy’s Taunton visit, he headed for Plymouth and Cape Cod on what he has dubbed his “Jobs and Justice Tour.”
The tour will last all weekend with a total of 21 stops.
Kennedy will tout his “Jobs and Justice Initiative” as a proposal “to guide our country’s economic recovery efforts in building a better, stronger, more resilient post-COVID America.”
“The JJI proposes a large-scale public works and federal hiring program designed to both address the acute needs of COVID-19 response, and to remedy the profound injustices of our modern economy, which long predated this pandemic,” a campaign press release said.
“This crisis has highlighted the myriad cracks in our system, the injustices and inadequacies of the modern American economy,” Kennedy said in the release. “Now, as we undertake the difficult work of recovering and rebuilding, we have not only the obligation to provide immediate relief to American workers –– but the responsibility to rethink, refashion, and rebuild our economy into something better.”
On Saturday Kennedy has a number of stops scheduled in the Worcester area and on Sunday he’ll travel to communities north of Boston in the Beverly, Peabody and Reading area.
The primary election is Sept. 1. The general election is Nov. 3.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against the winner of the Republican one, either Shiva Ayyadurai of Belmont or Kevin O’Connor of Dover.
