Party officials often have to plead with political activists to attend caucuses in Massachusetts, as little is usually at stake.
Normally you get a handful of dedicated partisans running unopposed to be delegates to the state convention. Often there are more delegate seats than people interested in filling them.
Not so this year, however, as the campaigns of U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and his challenger, Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, are in an intense battle to get their loyalists elected to the convention in Lowell.
This past weekend, a first round of caucuses was held in such places as Boston, Worcester and Quincy. They attracted larger than usual crowds, with both Markey and Kennedy pushing hard to elect delegates loyal to them.
Unofficial results showed Markey, D-Malden, with 137 pledged delegates and Kennedy, D-Brookline, with 107.
A candidate needs 15 percent of the delegate vote at the May 30 convention to qualify for the September primary.
The battlefield will switch to the Attleboro area over the next few weeks and local activists say there is a lot more activity than usual.
Ellen Parker of the Attleboro Democratic City Committee said she has had to plan for a larger-than-usual turnout at her March 12 caucus because of the Senate race.
Joe Kaplan of Mansfield, a member of the Democratic State Committee, is also expecting more participants than usual.
He said he hears slates of candidates are being formed to compete at the local caucuses, with one slate backing Markey and the other supporting Kennedy. He said he believes Markey has the edge at caucuses and the convention because much of the party establishment is behind him, but he believes Kennedy will win the primary.
A Kennedy supporter, Kaplan also said he thinks the congressman will do well in the local area as it is part of the district he represents.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, will be a guest speaker for Kennedy at the Feb. 29 Mansfield caucus.
Paul Jacques of Rehoboth also said there has been a “surge” of voters who never participated in the caucuses planning to come this time because of the Senate race.
He said many of the new people are running for delegate.
Jacques said there are also slates forming in his area. The Rehoboth caucus is Saturday.
The Kennedy campaign put out a statement saying he did well over the weekend, but added that caucuses in Massachusetts have traditionally favored incumbents.
A spokesman for Markey said the senator did well across the state.
“We are seeing the kind of big statewide support from the grassroots that reflects the leadership Senator Markey has shown for Massachusetts on a range of issues from climate change, to gun safety, to health care, to immigrant rights,” campaign manager John Walsh said.
