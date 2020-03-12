U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III Thursday questioned how effective President Trump’s European travel ban will be in combating the coronavirus, noting the virus is already in the United States.
Trump on Wednesday night announced he was imposing the travel ban, although aides later clarified it applied only to Europeans coming to the United States and not Americans coming home.
It also only applies to a region in Europe called the Schengen area, which has common visas. Those nations include France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland, but not the United Kingdom.
Trump said Thursday that he excluded the UK because it has strong borders and relatively few cases.
The congressman said the ban is unlikely to do much good because the virus has been declared a pandemic, meaning it is international and has already crossed borders.
“It’s already here. It was here weeks ago,” he said.
Kennedy also doubted the effectiveness of Trump’s prime-time national address, saying people are looking for the president to be “clear, calm and collected” while giving out truthful information.
But Trump said he was taking strong action to keep the virus out of the United States, just as he did when he stopped travel from China.
“We are at a critical time in the fight against the virus,” Trump said. “We made a lifesaving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe. We will not delay. I will never hesitate to take any necessary steps to protect the lives, health and safety of the American people. I will always put the well-being of America first.”
Kennedy said Congress is trying to negotiate legislation with the White House to address problems raised by the virus.
He said those actions should include paid leave and financial help with rents, mortgages and car payments for people put out of work by the virus.
Members of Congress are not allowed to vote remotely so they must be in attendance at the Capitol building to vote on a financial aid package.
