ATTLEBORO -- He's represented the area in Congress for eight years, but this week it was time to say one last thank you.
Joe Kennedy III penned a farewell note to the people of the Fourth Congressional District over the weekend. He originally posted it on social media.
In it, he said, “I’m going to miss our talks and visits, my weekly drives up and down Route 24. (Being stuck in endless traffic at the I-93 split? Not so much.”
The four-term congressman also mentioned he’d miss “getting my fill at Morin’s,” referring to the downtown restaurant that’s a mandatory stop for campaigning politicians passing through Attleboro.
Kennedy, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a post in the incoming Biden administration, did not talk about future political plans, except to say “this is not goodbye."
Kennedy’s tenure in the House ended after his failed attempt to unseat U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass. Kennedy lost in the September primary by a 55 to 44 percent margin, although he did carry many of the communities in the Attleboro area.
In his letter, Kennedy cited major milestones of his career. “Watching President Obama sign my very first bill into law. Getting to deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s first State of the Union from Diman Voc-Tech here in the 4th District. Working with heroes of mine like John Lewis and Dolores Huerta. Traveling to new places, giving big speeches, meeting some of the most incredible and inspiring people you can imagine.”
But he also spoke of the more personal moments, such as his maiden speech in the House to “honor the late Dr. Irving Fradkin, a tireless education advocate from Fall River. I was nervous. I spoke too fast. (I always speak too fast!) But it was where I understood, maybe for the first time, what an incredible platform this job affords you, and how you can use it to shine light where light is most needed or deserved.”
The 40-year-old Kennedy said he is looking forward to spending less time on the road and more time with his wife and two young children.
Kennedy did not mention any future career plans, but his letter did say that “this isn’t good-bye. I’m excited to be home more. I hope I’ll see you often. I’m counting on us staying in touch. Thank you for the trust you put in me. I didn’t take one minute of it for granted.”
Kennedy’s congressional seat will be filed by Newton Democrat Jake Auchincloss, who will represent the 34 cities and towns of the 4th Congressional District, which includes the 10 Sun Chronicle communities of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Foxboro, Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham.
Auchincloss said city resident Lisa Nelson, who is Kennedy's district director, is serving as an adviser to the transition team.
Auchincloss said he plans to maintain the current district offices here and in Newton.
