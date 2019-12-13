Calling Donald Trump a “lawless president,” U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III said Friday it is important to impeach him for his actions regarding Ukraine and to also send a message to future presidents.
Kennedy also believes Trump committed additional impeachable offenses in regards to Russian interference in the U.S. election and obstruction of justice, an aide said.
Kennedy, D-Brookline, agreed with a vote by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee to recommend impeachment of the president. A debate and vote by the full House is expected next week.
“If we do not hold this President accountable for his abuse of office and rampant obstruction, not only will he continue to believe he is above the law, we will preemptively exonerate all future presidents who will hold the office,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Impeachment is our constitutional remedy to a lawless President.”
The Judiciary Committee voted along partisan lines Friday morning to recommend the House vote to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
It’s alleged Trump withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden’s son.
A second article of impeachment alleges Trump obstructed Congress by refusing to allow senior aides to testify.
Previously, Kennedy had said he also supported impeaching Trump in connection with Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Kennedy said an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller showed Trump obstructed justice in the case.
“Congressman Kennedy believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller outlined clear evidence that President Trump obstructed justice on numerous occasions throughout the Russia investigation. That behavior alone is grounds for impeachment,” Kennedy spokesman Dan Black said.
Kennedy noted that the day after the Mueller report became public, Trump was on the telephone with the Ukraine president asking him to dig up dirt on Biden.
