ATTLEBORO — U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III made couple of stops in Attleboro on Friday as part of a mad dash to the finish line in the state primary election on Tuesday.
Kennedy is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey for his seat in a tough race.
Kennedy and wife, Lauren, hit some local businesses including Tex Barry’s on County Street, where it was said that hot dogs were consumed. The candidate then headed to the parking lot of St. John’s Church off North Main St. about 4:30 p.m. to help distribute meals to people in need.
The visit came as some polls this week showed him trailing Markey.
But Kennedy said he doesn’t put much stock in the polls, explaining that the data on which they are based is “inconsistent.”
“I would take them with a grain of salt,” he said. “The support for my campaign is very strong.”
He said cities like Attleboro and Fall River, which he represents in his current job as a congressman, are among his strongholds, although Attleboro’s mayor Paul Heroux is a Markey supporter and spoke at Markey’s appearance during a bus tour a few weeks ago.
Markey campaigned Friday in New Bedford.
Kennedy’s day started at about 6:30 a.m. at Kendall Square in Cambridge with an “early-vote pop-up” with union members.
After he left St. John’s he went to North Main and County streets, where sign-waving supporters were gathered. Then he headed to Taunton to take part in a “diversity march” in that city’s downtown area, which was the final stop of the day.
“If you’re not tired now you’re not doing it right,” Kennedy said of the hectic schedule.
But that’s only right, he said.
“With so many people struggling to make ends meet you shouldn’t expect anything less than a full commitment from your senator,” he said.
And Kennedy said that’s one of the reasons people should vote for him.
He said Markey spends too much time in Washington, D.C. and not enough time in the state with the people he represents.
“There’s so much more to being a U.S. senator,” he said. “It’s important to support policies, but it’s important to support the people, too.”
