ATTLEBORO -- U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy said Sunday the United States is in a "moment of crisis" and that is why he rejects advice he wait his turn to run for Senate against fellow Democrat Ed Markey.
Both during and after an appearance before supporters at the Attleboro Arts Museum, Kennedy outlined a long list of problems facing the country, including a president who "flaunts the law," climate change, massive student debt, an opioid crisis, and a sharply divided citizenry.
"Our system at the moment is broken," he said, adding later, "I think it is a moment of crisis."
If now is not the right time to run for Senate, when is, he asked. "What more do you need?"
Some Democratic party leaders have said Kennedy should not be challenging incumbent Markey because the party needs to be focused on beating President Donald Trump and other Republicans.
The notion that he should wait his turn is just one of several arguments against his candidacy that he addressed.
Asked about whether he has policy differences with Markey, Kennedy said unlike Markey he wants to end the filibuster in the Senate and legalize marijuana at the federal level. He said he also differs from Markey in that he no longer accepts donations from PACs, and he favors abolishing the Electoral College.
The match-up between 38-year-old Kennedy and Markey, 73, has been billed in the media as a clash of generations, but Kennedy also disputed that suggestion.
He said he is a strong supporter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, both of whom are in their 70s.
Kennedy spoke before a small but enthusiastic crowd at the museum on Park Street. It was one of five campaign appearances he made Sunday after doing eight on Saturday.
He estimated he had spent 28 hours in a car with his campaign staff over the weekend.
Before Kennedy made his campaign official on Saturday, local Democratic activists said choosing between Kennedy and Markey would be difficult because they like both.
But, at the museum, there was no doubt who they were falling behind.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, introduced Kennedy and endorsed him, saying Kennedy "doesn't need GPS" to find his way to Attleboro because the congressman has spent a lot of time here.
"He knows it's not just about the policy. It's about the people behind the policy," Feeney said.
Democrat Peter Brock of North Attleboro called himself "a Kennedy Democrat," although he added he admires Markey too.
Kennedy, he said, will bring more energy and heart to the job and that is why he is strongly backing the congressman.
