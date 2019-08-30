ATTLEBORO — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is slated to speak at the closing ceremony of The Moving Wall, a Vietnam War memorial exhibit when it comes to Attleboro in September.
The event is scheduled for noon on Sept. 30 in Highland Park, formerly Highland Country Club, off Mechanic Street.
In addition, Kennedy will present commemorative pins to Vietnam veterans or Vietnam-era veterans as a way to recognize and thank them for their service.
“U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a pin,” veterans agent Ken Badertscher said in a press release.
“These pins will serve as a lasting memento of the nation’s gratitude for their service in the war.”
The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., was created by John Devitt and some friends to bring “The Wall” to those who can not go to it.
There are two replicas and they’ve been making stops all over the country since 1984.
The Moving Wall will be on display in Attleboro from Sept. 26 through Sept. 30.
Highland Park was chosen to display the memorial for a number of reasons, Badertscher said.
“We chose Highland Park because it’s far enough removed from high traffic areas that we will have the opportunity to guarantee the silence and solemnity that The Moving Wall deserves,” he said. “It also has a large parking area and is handicap accessible. Volunteers will be available to assist visitors and answer questions.”
Anyone seeking more information or who’s interested in volunteering or donating to support The Moving Wall exhibit can go to www.attleboromovingwall.org or contact Badertscher at 508-223-2222 ext. 3281.
