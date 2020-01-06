U.S. Sen. Ed Markey just had his best fundraising quarter ever and he still got outdone by his challenger, U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, by more than $1 million.
Kennedy, D-Brookline, who represents the Attleboro area, reported taking in $2.4 million over the past three months in his campaign to replace Markey in the Senate.
Markey, D-Malden, raised over $1.4 million, which was his best haul of cash ever.
“In the most recent quarter the Markey Committee raised over $1.4 million, our best quarter yet and an increase of over 30 percent from the prior quarter,” campaign manager John Walsh said.
“These increased results reflect the growing support for Senator Markey’s work in the Senate on climate change and gun safety and most importantly assures that we will raise the resources necessary to run a successful campaign.”
It was still well short of Kennedy's effort. Kennedy raised almost as much in three months as Markey did in six.
“These strong fundraising numbers reflect a powerful, growing base of support across the Commonwealth,” campaign manager Nick Clemons said.
“Over the first three months of this campaign we have relentlessly traveled the state, showing up in places other politicians don’t and building a campaign that brings in people who our political system too often locks out or leaves behind."
