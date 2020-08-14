ATTLEBORO — U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III is scheduled to visit the Attleboro Farmers Market at Capron Park at noon Saturday.
Accompanied by state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, Kennedy is slated to meet with local supporters and small business owners at the market.
The Kennedy campaign said Friday the visit is part of his “Jobs & Justice Tour” across the state.
Kennedy is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary.
