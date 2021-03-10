NORTH ATTLEBORO — After nearly half a century, one of the longest serving officials in town is calling it a career next month.
Town Clerk Kevin Poirier, in a letter to the town council this week, announced that he is retiring when his three-year term ends in April.
Poirier is in his second term as elected town clerk, the official responsible for maintaining the town’s vital statistics among other duties. The clerk’s office became an appointed one under the charter voters adopted two years ago, but Poirier said that did not figure in his decision to retire.
“It’s my time to go,” he said.
Poirier, 80, was first elected as clerk in 2015 and ran unopposed three years later. But he had a long and varied career in local and state government before that.
“I bring a lot of history to the town,” he said.
Poirier served for 23 years as a state representative and held the post of assistant minority leader for three years on Beacon Hill before stepping down in 1999 to take the job of development director at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
He was succeeded as state rep by his wife, Elizabeth, who retired this year after deciding not to seek an 11th term.
In addition, he served for seven years on the North Attleboro School Committee and 15 years on the town’s election commission.
Before entering politics, Poirier worked in the human resources department at Balfour Co., the jewelry maker.
In announcing he is leaving as town clerk, he said he wanted to spend more time with his wife, their children and grandchildren, and do some traveling. He praised his staff, Patricia McNiellly and Patricia Boyland, for their hard work
“It’s been a great career in the town of North Attleboro and the Legislature,” he said.
At Monday’s virtual town council meeting, Town Manager Michael Borg said a search would get underway for a new town clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.