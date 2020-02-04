The most money doesn’t win political races, the most votes do. But candidates know money can help them get the most votes, so those vying for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joseph Kennedy III are working hard to raise cash.
So far, the candidate with the most money in the race is Alan Khazei, who’s raised $796,564, according to year-end figures on file at the Federal Election Commission.
Reports from the seven Democrat candidates fighting it out for the seat were due Jan. 31.
Jake Auchincloss raised $617,918 for the second highest amount and Rebecca Walker Grossman had the third highest at $406,613.
The remaining four contenders are Jesse Mermell at $355,296, David Cavell at $201,000, Ihssane Leckey at $159,879 and Ben Sigel, who declared his candidacy just two weeks ago, at $0.
The 4th District runs from Brookline and Newton in the north to Fall River in the south and includes Attleboro and most surrounding towns,
The primary election is Sept. 1.
So far there are no Republican candidates.
