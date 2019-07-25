NORTH ATTLEBORO -- It’s called Kids Day, but in truth adults love it just as much.
The four-day festival at North Attleboro Middle School with amusement-park rides, cotton candy, fireworks, music and wrestling matches is a chance for parents to relive their childhoods while their offspring enjoy the rides.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl, back when it was at Mason Field,” Kristen Silva-Barest said, explaining she has enjoyed the fair for 35 years.
“I guess we’re making new memories for them,” she said of her children. “And who doesn’t like fried dough?”
Tania Swieder also brought her children to Kids Day, saying it was something families from North Attleboro always did she was a girl.
“It’s always been a town thing and I’m from town. Now we have to share it with our own kids,” she said.
Of course, there was some thrills for the children too at the event organized by North Attleboro firefighters and other volunteers.
Kids Day began slowly on Thursday afternoon as mostly younger children rode The Swinger, a ride with swings being propelled in a circle.
For toddlers, a small train called Jungle Safari, was a favorite.
Older kids rode the more daring, faster, louder rides.
Shannon Rogers brought six children to the fair, including a cousin and friends.
“It’s the highlight of their year,” she said of the children, who come back every summer.
“They get all excited about going on the rides and seeing their friends,” she said.
Kids Day runs through Sunday and the larger crowds tend to come in the evening.
Some of the highlights for the weekend included professional wrestling from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, fireworks both Friday and Saturday at 9:15 p.m. on the high school soccer field, and bands playing every night.
