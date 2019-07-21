NORTH ATTLEBORO — Wrestling was such a hit at Kids Day in the past that organizers have decided to bring it back.
The wrestlers will take to the ring from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday during the four-day event, which runs from Thursday through Sunday at North Attleboro Middle School.
“We’re bringing back wrestling, which was such a big favorite last year,” organizer Scott Langille said. “It’s a popular sport and people enjoy the action. They have some colorful characters.”
This is the 39th year that town firefighters and others have put on Kids Day, which features amusement rides, music, a craft fair, car shows and other entertainment.
The family-friendly event draws thousands of visitors each year and admission is free, as are the concerts, wrestling and fireworks. There is a charge for the rides and food, however.
Thursday at 8:15 p.m. country singer and “American Idol” alum Ayla Brown, originally from Wrentham, will be performing. Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. children will be able to meet professional athletes, whose names have yet to be announced.
The craft fair is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Fireworks, which are always a highlight of Kids Day, will be shot off Friday and Saturday night.
Parking is allowed at the high school and Martin School, with shuttles buses available from Martin School from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more info, go to nakidsday.com.
