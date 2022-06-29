NORTH ATTLEBORO – Kids Day, the annual four-day fundraiser organized by the town’s firefighters, is back next month for its 41st edition.
The carnival at North Attleboro Middle School on Landry Avenue will run from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday July 24, featuring games, music, food, fireworks and the iconic fire truck parade on Saturday morning.
The North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association is a nonprofit organization that began in 1980 with a mission to raise funds for those most in need in the community. Kids Day is the group’s main source of funding.
The event returned in 2021 after taking a year off due to the pandemic. Organizers say that even though the event was scaled back, it was the most successful in the group’s four-decade history, raising $100,000 for charitable causes, between $30,000 and $40,000 over the usual amount,
This year will feature most of the same activities as previous years with a few changes due to last-minute planning. There will be only one night of fireworks this year again, on Saturday, and there will be no 5K road race. The association says it hopes to bring the race back in the future.
Stage acts are paid for by the events corporate sponsors.
Admission to the family-friendly event is free. No alcohol is sold or allowed for consumption. In conformance with town bylaws, dogs and other animals are not permitted to be on the field or in the carnival at any time.
Credit and debit cards are accepted at the food tent. All events are subject to change and are weather permitting.
For more information or to donate, go to the Kids Day website at www.nakidsday.com or on the group’s Facebook page at @nakidsday.