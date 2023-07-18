NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day kicks off Thursday to liven up the summer and raise funds for those in need.
The 43th annual fundraising carnival will be held through Sunday at North Attleboro Middle School on Landry Avenue.
The four-day event, which has no admission charge, will feature most of the same activities as previous years, including food, music, carnival rides, a fire truck parade, fireworks, and other family-friendly activities.
No alcohol is allowed or sold for consumption, and per town bylaw, dogs and other animals are not permitted on the field or in the carnival at any time. Credit and debit cards are accepted at the food tent.
The North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Association is a non-profit organization started in 1980 with a mission to raise funds for those in need in the community.
The main source of income is Kids Day, held in July each year.
Last year the event returned following a year off due to the pandemic and had its best year since it started, organizers say.
For more information, visit the Kids Day website, www.nakidsday.com, and its Facebook page, @nakidsday.
Donations can be mailed to: North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day Association, P.O. BOX 3215, Attn. Fireworks, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Donations can also be made via credit or debit card through the website as well as Venmo: @nakidsday.
All entertainment on the stage is paid for through a corporate sponsor program.
Rides and games from noon to 11 p.m.
Cruise night from 6 to 9 p.m.
Beautiful wreck from 8 to 10 p.m.
Rides and games from noon to 11 p.m.
Field events from noon to 8 p.m.
Entertainment: Mike Cavanagh performs 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Vinyl Echo from 6 to 7:45 p.m., and The Reminisants from 8 to 10 p.m.
Fireworks by Atlas at about 9:15 p.m.
Fire truck parade starts at 11 a.m. from Mason Field and arrives at the middle school at noon.
The parade route from Mason Field is Elm Street toward center of town, right onto North Washington Street, right turn across Route 1 at Coffee Connection, up Elmwood Street, right onto Mt. Hope St., and left onto Landry to middle school.
Rides and games from noon to 11 p.m.
Kids Day Craft Fair from noon to 3 p.m. at the middle school soccer field.
A free kids bike giveaway (one boys, one girls bike). Tickets will be given out from noon to 3 p.m.
NCW Wrestling on the field from 5 to 8 p.m.
Entertainment: The Roswell Strings perform from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Morrissey Blvd from 6 to 8 p.m., and Ayla Brown Band from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Fireworks by Atlas at about 9:15 p.m.
The Spring Street and Stoddard Drive walking paths to the middle and high school property will be closed from Friday morning to Saturday night after the fireworks.
Rides and games from noon to 6 p.m.
Touch-a-Truck from noon to 3 p.m.
Another bike giveaway raffle.
