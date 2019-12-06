ATTLEBORO — Thacher School’s Integrated Preschool Program is looking for a limited number of three and four-year-old children to participate as community peers for the 2020-2021 school year.
To participate in the program run by the school’s Early Learning Center a child must demonstrate age appropriate skills, be a resident of Attleboro and be three years of age by Sept. 1, 2020.
Parents are encouraged to attend an open house at Thacher on Jan. 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to learn about the program.
They will be able to make a screening appointment for their child that night or they can call 508-223-1563, Ext. 396 during the week of Jan. 8-16 to set up an appointment.
Final selections will be based solely on the needs of the preschool programs for next year.
Parents of children accepted into the program will be notified by the end of April.
At the time of acceptance, a non-refundable registration fee of $50 will be charged.
Parents must provide transportation for their child.
For more information call 223-1563, ext. 396
