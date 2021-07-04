The Attleboro Recreation Department is sponsoring a program called Arts and Crafts in the Parks this summer.
It’s free for Attleboro residents and no pre-registration is required.
Recreation staffers will visit city parks on a rotating basis every week through Aug. 20 to instruct and work with kids on different projects.
Arts and Crafts in the Parks will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following parks on the following days.
Monday: Tilda B. Stone (Dodgeville), 700 South Main St.
Tuesday: Briggs Playground, 36 East St.
Wednesday: S.A. Veterans Memorial – Lee’s Pond, 787 Washington St.
Thursday: Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex, 429 Oakhill Ave.
Friday: Briggs Playground, 36 East St.
For more information email Tim Killion at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.