Arts and crafts will be added to the offerings for kids at city recreation areas, including Briggs Playground.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The Attleboro Recreation Department is sponsoring a program called Arts and Crafts in the Parks this summer.

It’s free for Attleboro residents and no pre-registration is required.

Recreation staffers will visit city parks on a rotating basis every week through Aug. 20 to instruct and work with kids on different projects.

Arts and Crafts in the Parks will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following parks on the following days.

Monday: Tilda B. Stone (Dodgeville), 700 South Main St.

Tuesday: Briggs Playground, 36 East St.

Wednesday: S.A. Veterans Memorial – Lee’s Pond, 787 Washington St.

Thursday: Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex, 429 Oakhill Ave.

Friday: Briggs Playground, 36 East St.

For more information email Tim Killion at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

