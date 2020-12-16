ATTLEBORO — The Kids Town building on Union Street is scheduled for demolition on Friday.
Its demolition signals the beginning of the redevelopment of Union Street from an industrial area to a residential one.
A permit to raze the structure was issued by the building department on Tuesday.
Estimated cost of the work is $305,000, according to the permit.
The building will be razed in two days.
The foundation, however, will take about three weeks to remove, according to Mayor Paul Heroux.
The single-story building has been vacant for years and has become an eyesore.
Its removal will make way the the construction of a parking lot for the five-story Foster Building, a former factory at 37 Union St., which is slated to be converted into 59 apartments.
Heroux is pleased the project is finally getting under way.
“This is a big historic moment,” he said in a text to The Sun Chronicle. “It is the start of the rebirth of the entire Union Street District.”
Permits were issued for the Foster Building apartment conversion project in November 2019.
The property is is owned by GAM Realty LLC, headed up by Bob Jones who owns Composite Modules at 61 Union St., which is located next door on the corner of Mill and Union.
Jones bought the rundown northern half of the west side of Union Street for $1.2 million from J.M. Glassman and Sons Nominee Trust in July 2019.
The property included the Kids Town building and those to the north ending at Park Street.
The Foster Building was the site of the notorious “Paddleboro” sex club back in 2000.
Phase II of the project involves the transformation of the Composite Modules into 60 apartments, according to preliminary plans.
Phase III will see the demolition of the remaining rundown commercial structures at the north end of the block including the Sun Market building and 61-67 Park St.
There are four storefronts in the Park Street building.
The Guatelinda Bakery fronts on Union, but is located in a back part of the Park Street building.
Meanwhile, in January of this year, the zoning board approved a plan to renovate 54 Union St. and the connected 12 Dunham St. buildings into 43 apartments.
And over on South Main Street, Renaissance Station South, a five-story, 132-unit apartment building is under construction.
Renovations to all of these buildings are part of the city’s efforts to develop housing near the MBTA commuter rail line, which is located at the corner of Union and Mill streets.
The aim is to attract young professionals who work in Boston and to provide customers for downtown businesses.
