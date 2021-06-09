ATTLEBORO — Kidz 4th Fun is back.
The event will be held Saturday, July 3 with a rain date of Sunday, July 4, Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said Wednesday.
It was cancelled last year due to coronavirus rampaging across the state.
Unfortunately, the city won’t be holding its annual fireworks display, as previously announced. But at least the kids will have a chance to play — along with their parents this year.
The annual celebration of Independence Day will start 9 a.m. and run to 11:30 a.m. It will include all the usual family-oriented games geared for children 13 and under.
There will also be the annual parade of bicycles decorated for the 4th of July, music by DJ Nate Adams and free food and drink provided by local residents, merchants and organizations.
Hot dogs, chips and beverages will be available for everyone.
Weather permitting, the sprinklers will be on so bathing suits and towels are in order.
A special addition to this year’s event will be the presentation of the annual Emmie Awards to Betty and Kevin Poirier in honor of their charitable works during their careers as elected officials.
Both are now retired.
Betty was a state representative for North Attleboro and Attleboro for 20 years and Kevin most recently was North Attleboro’s town clerk.
Prior to that Kevin served for 23 years as a state representative and held the post of assistant minority leader for three years on Beacon Hill. He stepped down in 1999 to take the job of development director at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
The Emmie Awards are given every year to honor the memory of Emmett Larkin, who as a recreation commissioner donated time and quietly donated cash to help others.
“The presentation will take place toward the tail end of the festivities,” recreation commission Chairman Leo Johnson said. “We invite all residents to join in and celebrate Betty and Kevin’s life long public service and dedication to our community and, wish them well in their retirement from elected office.”
Kidz Fourth Fun will take place at Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex at 420 Oak Hill Ave.
For more details go to the recreation department’s website.
