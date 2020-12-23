FOXBORO -- A 6-year-old student at Taylor Elementary School has big hopes and wishes for the coming year. And he hopes others will share his and their own by placing them on a designated tree on the Common in the coming week.
Kindergartner Parker Devine came up with the idea for a Wishing Tree which he then took to the Jaycees who liked it. He then went in front of selectmen who approved it.
The tree will be on the Foxboro Common from Dec. 26 to 31.
Parker said he wanted to do the project so people had a place to bring their wishes and hopes for 2021, especially after the trials and tribulations of 2020.
He said when people hang their wishes from the tree, it will allow others to see the wish and share their hopes and dreams.
"I am really excited because I hope it will be a way for people to be happy again," Parker said.
Jarrett Devine, Parker's father, is the operations branch chief for the New England Office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He said at first he and his wife Michelle, who is a music teacher in Warwick, R.I., didn’t fully understand what Parker was reaching for. But as he explained the idea to them and they saw how much compassion and thought their son had put into it, the couple was filled with pride.
"We are very proud of Parker," Jarrett said. "Not only because of the idea but because the idea was not about him, it was about others. He wanted to help others in this difficult time. It is that selflessness that made his mother and me the proudest. 2020 has been a truly difficult year no matter where you live and Parker's idea to set up a wishing tree will serve as a symbol of hope as we enter the New Year and a sign of better things to come."
His parents describe Parker as a little boy with a huge heart who can bring a smile to the face of anyone and knows more about empathy than many understand in a lifetime.
"My son reminds his mom and me that we can learn as much from him as he learns from us," Jarrett said.
