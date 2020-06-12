King Philip Regional School District has had to lay off 36 educators because of budget constraints worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Friday.
The school district educates middle and high school students from the towns of Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk. Each of the communities is facing financial difficulties.
Norfolk elementary schools, which are separate from the King Philip school district, have also been forced to lay off 16 “non-professional status” educators, officials said.
School officials say unknown state aid poses a major challenge for the upcoming school and budget years.
“The COVID-19 public health crisis has been difficult for every student, staff member and family in our district. We were forced to adapt to an ever-changing situation and endure a great deal of uncertainty,” KP Superintendent Paul Zinni said in a prepared statement. “That uncertainty will continue through the summer and beyond.”
“Throughout this time we have worked extremely hard to find ways to retain all of our staff members,” Zinni said. “The decision to lay off these educators was not one we made lightly, but we cannot ignore the heavy financial burden this pandemic has caused.”
Zinni added, “It is our hope we will be able to have as many of these educators return to our district as quickly as possible.”
Norfolk Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said in a statement: “As we continue in the midst of the COVID-19 public health crisis, there have been drastic and unprecedented financial strains placed upon local communities, including ours. This crisis has been costly and will likely result in serious financial ramifications, to which we are not immune.
“Norfolk Public Schools, like many other school districts throughout the state, is faced with difficult decisions...in order to protect the financial well-being of our schools.
“We hope to be able to restore staffing over the summer months as the budget picture becomes clearer,” Allardi said. “Despite these budget issues, we do not anticipate having to cut any programs at our schools, including art, music and physical education at this time.”
School districts have until Monday under state law to notify teachers if their position is being eliminated.
