WRENTHAM -- King Philip school officials are delaying the start of the athletic and band season because of a growing number of coronavirus cases in the district towns.
The scheduled start to the fall athletic season Monday will be delayed until at least the next weekly public health report Wednesday from the state regarding COVID-19 cases in the district's communities, Superintendent Paul Zinni and Athletic Director Gary Brown said.
Wrentham where the high school is and Plainville this past week were placed by the state in the highest category of concern for virus cases. It marked the first time any Sun Chronicle area community had been placed in the high risk category since the state adopted the color-coded ranking system in August.
Two clusters of virus cases, at Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham and a family in Plainville were singled out as prime reasons for the "red zone" listing.
The school district's decision to postpone the activities also follows guidelines issued by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in August due to COVID-19 concerns.
School officials are also adhering to local public health guidance.
Depending on the public health status Wednesday of Wrentham, Norfolk and Plainville, KP officials will decide to either move forward with the fall sports season and the band program on Thursday or prolong the postponement.
"We will be using this data to guide us through our next steps as we navigate this unprecedented time and its effects on our fall season," Zinni said. "It is our goal to have our students participating in sports and band this season, but our top priority is the health and safety of our students."
"We understand this is a difficult time for all, especially those who were looking forward to training, practicing and participating in games with their teammates during the fall athletic season," Brown said. "We appreciate our students, families, coaches, faculty and staff for their cooperation and patience."
Extracurricular clubs are all being conducted virtually for students to participate in.
Classes resumed Wednesday and are all being held remotely.
"The first week went extremely well thanks to our staff, students and families working together and being well-prepared for the beginning of the year," Zinni said. "The first week of school was a trial period for us all and as we embark on the coming weeks I believe we will continue to get better and better with each day."
School officials hope to move to at least some in-school education later in the fall.
"The district is expected to participate in remote learning for the first three and a half weeks of school with the exception of the district's specialized programs," Zinni said. "If public health metrics permit it, the district will transition into its hybrid model after Columbus Day."
Any parent or guardian looking for COVID-19 information or updates may find them on the district's website, www.kingphilip.org, under the "COVID Information" tab on the homepage.
