WRENTHAM — The King Philip, Plainville, Norfolk and Wrentham school districts are hiring a director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
The new position will lead the school systems' efforts to build organizations based on equity, inclusion and belonging for all students, their families, staff and community members, officials say.
The director will seek to create "alignment and continuity" between districts as they pursue the goal of "more equitable, just and inclusive learning environments," they add.
The creation of the position was made possible through the efforts of the districts' Equity Committee, which has worked since the summer of 2019 to address diversity and equity issues in the communities.
Due to budget constraints brought on by the pandemic, the position will be funded through a Wellness grant the districts received from the state.
The director will report directly to the four district superintendents and will be a part of the regional administrative leadership team.
"We recognize that existing systems disproportionately impact the most marginalized communities in our society, which directly impacts the wellness of our students," KP Superintendent Paul Zinni said. "Without addressing these issues, we are not fully taking into account our students' entire well being since marginalization and equity issues have wellness factors tied into them.
"With the use of our Wellness grant to fund this position, we are continuing to address systemic issues that hinder our students while continuing to promote their mental health and well being,"
To ensure the school districts are addressing all the needs of their community members, the districts will be releasing a survey in the coming weeks, and school officials urge students, parents and other community members to fill it out.
All survey results will be reviewed and used to guide future discussion and initiatives, and in the hiring of the director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
"We believe that educators have the power to influence change. We understand that in a homogeneous community that is predominantly white, we have a heightened responsibility to act with intention to promote social justice. We realize that the path towards equity is a journey that requires ongoing commitment and continuous learning. We are committed to doing the work together," the schools' mission statement reads.
