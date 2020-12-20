WRENTHAM -- A regional coalition to fight substance use and coordinated by the King Philip school system is receiving a $625,000 grant.
The Healthy KP Substance Use Prevention Coalition has been awarded the grant from the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program.
While the grant sum appears at first glance to be quite large, it will be spread out over a five-year span, and amount to $125,000 a year, according to the announcement.
A first priority in spending the money is to hire a program director for the coalition who will create and supervise programs, coalition representatives say.
Funds will also go toward the planning of community events and training for coalition members, and will help to provide parents with information and resources to talk to their children about substance use.
Grant funds will also be used to help increase community collaboration through partnerships with other local organizations, as well as increase the coalition's membership base.
Long-term, the grant aims to help the coalition implement strategies that can reduce substance use rates among kids and teens in the communities.
"One of our main goals in reducing substance use is to help youth develop the skills to make healthy choices,” KP Wellness Director Dot Pearl said. "The grant will enable us to continue to assess the needs and fabric of the three communities and implement evidence-based practices to support our youth in making these healthy choices."
The DFC program provides grants to community coalitions across the country that work to prevent and reduce substance use among youths.
The grant aims to provide the coalitions with funds to strengthen relationships with local community partners and implement different strategies and programs that are designed to reduce youth substance use rates.
Healthy KP is one of 107 coalitions across the country awarded grants, but one of only seven to receive the grant in Massachusetts.
About $25 million was allocated to support new coalitions, and overall, $91.5 million was awarded to 733 coalitions.
Healthy KP was founded in 2018 with the goal of empowering students from Wrentham, Plainville, and Norfolk to live a healthy, substance-free life through youth leadership, education, training, policy and support.
A 2018 anonymous student survey, called the MetroWest Health Survey, showed startling data among high school students throughout the region.
The responses of King Philip students showed trends that included growing numbers of students who reported using E-cigarettes, tobacco or nicotine products, and marijuana, as well as continued alcohol use among students.
"This funding will help the coalition implement programs and strategies to reduce substance use, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact the coalition will make in our communities in the coming years," King Philip Superintendent Paul Zinni said.
"Healthy KP is incredibly fortunate to have received this grant funding and it would not have been possible without the hard work of the coalition's members and the dedication" of Pearl and KP High School Vice Principal Kip Lewis, Zinni added.
The superintendent also singled out Amanda Decker of Bright Solutions and KP Middle School Resource Officer Sgt. Michelle Palladini of the Norfolk Police Department "who have both been an active part of and valuable advisers to the coalition."
In its first few years, the coalition has completed or begun a number of initiatives, including the Sticker Shock Awareness Campaign that sought to curb teen drinking and substance use before KP High’s prom in 2019.
The coalition has also worked to change the perception of substance use as a teen norm through the Social Norms Campaign. The campaign consists of posters featuring KP student leaders unified against substance use with statistics about the number of KP students who engage in substance use.
“Healthy KP has already completed a number of important and meaningful activities in the community, and these funds will support our continued efforts to help students of all ages in the tri-town area understand the dangers of alcohol, tobacco and drugs,” Lewis said.
Healthy KP member Ann Barr added: “We are very fortunate that the Healthy KP Coalition was awarded the DFC grant and I am thankful that the coalition can continue working to provide resources, education and services to help our youth live substance-free.”
To be eligible for the grant, coalitions needed to have a steering committee made up of representatives from 12 sectors of the community including youth, parents, law enforcement, schools, businesses, media, youth-serving organizations, religious and fraternal organizations, civic and volunteer groups, healthcare professionals, and state and local agencies with expertise in substance abuse.
Coalitions also had to demonstrate they had completed substance use prevention projects or activities.
Anyone interested in learning more about Healthy KP or becoming a member is encouraged to contact Lewis at lewisk@kingphilip.org or Pearl at pearld@kingphilip.org.
