kp high school building

King Philip Regional High School.

WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional School District is getting a $55,300 state grant to enhance school security and violence prevention.

The grant comes as the nation reels from another school shooting, this time in Nashville, and the area deals with hoax calls about school shooters. KP’s grant is one of 14 such awards going to school districts, charter schools and educational collaboratives in Massachusetts.