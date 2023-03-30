WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional School District is getting a $55,300 state grant to enhance school security and violence prevention.
The grant comes as the nation reels from another school shooting, this time in Nashville, and the area deals with hoax calls about school shooters. KP’s grant is one of 14 such awards going to school districts, charter schools and educational collaboratives in Massachusetts.
King Philip is the only recipient in this area.
The grants, totaling more than $570,000, were announced Thursday by Gov. Maura Healey.
The money comes from federal funding that supports the development and operation of school threat assessments and crisis intervention teams.
The efforts are geared to prevent threats before they materialize, including ones from individuals with mental health issues, and to train students, school personnel, and local first responders to become partners in preventing school violence, officials said.
Every agency that applied for a grant received funding.
The Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Grant Program is funded through the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.
The grant is managed and administered in Massachusetts by the Office of Grants and Research, a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.