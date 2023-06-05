When Evan McGill first stepped on stage as a child, he never imagined that one day he’d be nominated for a Tony Award, never mind two.
“As someone who performed in his first musical at age 6 and has been involved with theater at some level ever since, this is absolutely incredible,” he said.
McGill, who grew up in Wrentham and now splits his time between Kansas City and New York City, has received two nominations as a producer for “Parade” and “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” in the categories of Best Revival of a Musical and Best Revival of a Play, respectively. The 76th Tony Awards will be held Sunday, June 11, in New York.
“Parade,” which opened on Broadway in March, tells the story of Leo Frank, a Jewish superintendent of a pencil factory in Georgia in 1913 who is wrongfully accused of committing murder.
“The Sign In Sidney Brustein’s Window” opened on Broadway in April after a successful run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in March. It encompasses themes of race, suicide and homosexuality, and also focuses on individual characters learning to cope with life.
McGill, who worked as a producer/member of Pencil Factory Productions on “Parade” and HB2M Productions on “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” said lead producers are the CEOs of a production with co-producers as partners, “like executives in a business.”
As a child, McGill acted with the Mansfield-based Un-Common Theatre Company, performing in productions such as “Tom Sawyer,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and a touring production of “Hansel and Gretel.”
“I was sort of a unique kid,” he said. “I really wasn’t into things kids were doing. I was always fascinated by what adults were doing. I found kids boring.”
Looking back where he started, McGill said his mother, Amy Levenson, who now lives in Colorado, realized he needed an outlet and decided to enroll him in theater classes. His grandmother, the late Joan Levenson, took him to productions such as “Oliver” and “Fiddler on the Roof” at local theater companies near her home in Marblehead.
His first job. at age 12, was as a Sun Chronicle paperboy.
At King Philip Regional High School, McGill wasn’t involved in theater but instead played football at and was a member of DECA, a student business and entrepreneur group. He also worked as a DJ and emcee for a local company.
Jodi Greenleaf, an art/technology teacher at King Philip, remembers McGill as a “multi-talented young man, driven to learn” when he was a student in her “Design Your World” class. where the students started a morning news broadcast called “Wake Up Warriors.”
“He was an old soul with a humble spirit and was an absolute joy to work with,” she said. “He’s living the dream ... I’m not surprised that he has made such great achievements. He has certainly earned the recognition.”
McGill graduated from the University of Miami in 2006 with a degree in business management and organization, again forgoing the stage, but after college, he did some improv classes.
McGill said he was in his late 20s or early 30s when he lived in Kansas City, where he moved in 2012 to join a medical device company. He later became its owner and developed an interest in seeing live performances again, catching Broadway shows that were on tour or local productions. He also would travel to New York to see shows.
McGill started to establish his theater career in 2017 when he began reaching out to a handful of producers who were working on shows to learn from them. That continued until he and his three company partners sold their business in 2020.
He then “started networking with people, especially as Broadway was getting ready to come out of this pandemic,” he said. “I met some really interesting people and established not only some great connections but also a handful of mentors.”
McGill started his independent company, Evan McGill Productions, in 2021 and set to producing and investing in Broadway-aimed musicals.
He has been involved with bringing various productions to Broadway including “Mr. Saturday Night,” which starred comedian Billy Crystal, as well as “Kimberly Akimbo,” which opened on Broadway in November and received eight Tony Award nominations this year, including Best Musical.
McGill has also produced Broadway cast albums, including “The Music Man: The 2022 Broadway Cast Recording” featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.
He declares “there’s nothing better than live theater. Sitting in a room with a group of people watching live actors on stage and live musicians play as a group together, and feeling the emotions and characters those actors depict together is a special thing.”
McGill said he’s constantly traveling the country and going to London to see new productions staged outside of New York, trying to find the next big thing.
“At this level of my career, I’m looking for productions with high upside that I can find the investors for with a current lead producer, and I’m just now beginning to look at productions that I could lead on my own,” he said.
He said he aspires to be a lead producer, or the CEO of a production managing the day-to-day of the project, once he gains more experience.